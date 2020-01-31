Stassi Schroeder's not-so-basic Valentine's gift selections

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

This year, Valentine's Day has a completely new meaning for Stassi Schroeder.

After committing to the fiance Beau Clark in a cemetery last July, the Vanderpump Rules Star admits that love is in the air this season.

"I have to be honest, I'm not the biggest Valentine's Day fan and I probably won't become one, but it's exciting to celebrate as our first engaged couple," he admitted to E! News exclusively.

Stassi's V-Day gift guide is anything but Next basic level with gifts like 24K gold handcuffs, a murder mystery subscription and Taco Bell tie clips. "My advice for giving gifts is to find your route: choose personal, fun or sexy," he shared. "And take it from there. Good luck!"

If you want to be creative with your gifts this year, check out Stassi's choices in her gift guide below.