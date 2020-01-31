Stassi Schroeder's not-so-basic Valentine's gift selections

Getty Images / E! Illustration
This year, Valentine's Day has a completely new meaning for Stassi Schroeder.
After committing to the fiance Beau Clark in a cemetery last July, the Vanderpump Rules Star admits that love is in the air this season.
"I have to be honest, I'm not the biggest Valentine's Day fan and I probably won't become one, but it's exciting to celebrate as our first engaged couple," he admitted to E! News exclusively.
Stassi's V-Day gift guide is anything but Next basic level with gifts like 24K gold handcuffs, a murder mystery subscription and Taco Bell tie clips. "My advice for giving gifts is to find your route: choose personal, fun or sexy," he shared. "And take it from there. Good luck!"
If you want to be creative with your gifts this year, check out Stassi's choices in her gift guide below.
Hunt A Killer Subscription
"The murder is super right now (indicates all podcasts about Netflix's real and special crimes) and if your partner is a Murderino, this is a perfect gift because they are literally solving a crime together. Think about it, it's the perfect gift because it's a reason to spend even more time together. It's the gift he keeps giving and it's the first gift Beau gave me, so he occupies a special place in my heart. "
Copper and brass pepper and salt mill set
"Nothing will make your partner feel more elegant in your kitchen than these salt and pepper grinders, even if they are not the ones who cook! This makes any kitchen feel a little more special and exclusive."
The Prisoner Wine Company wine
"If you are a red wine drinker, it is literally the best wine in history. In all seriousness, this is the wine I want to drink if I am in death row and I have to choose a drink for my last meal. It is SO GOOD "I promise. Combine it with a homemade meal and I feel it is the best v-day gift. "
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only in Bravo.
