Spitzer Space Telescope: NASA closes a prolific observatory | USA news

After 16 years, NASA has dropped its Spitzer space telescope, which has helped paint a more complete picture of the universe.

It was one of the four observatories that surround the Earth, transmitting information about our galaxy and others beyond.

Now he will be allowed to hibernate among the stars he once studied.

Mike Hanna from Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.