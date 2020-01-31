Home Latest News Spitzer Space Telescope: NASA closes a prolific observatory | USA news

Spitzer Space Telescope: NASA closes a prolific observatory | USA news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Spitzer Space Telescope: NASA closes a prolific observatory | USA news
%MINIFYHTMLfd7476bfddce052ca43d2b6133aaa28b11% %MINIFYHTMLfd7476bfddce052ca43d2b6133aaa28b12%

After 16 years, NASA has dropped its Spitzer space telescope, which has helped paint a more complete picture of the universe.

It was one of the four observatories that surround the Earth, transmitting information about our galaxy and others beyond.

Now he will be allowed to hibernate among the stars he once studied.

%MINIFYHTMLfd7476bfddce052ca43d2b6133aaa28b13% %MINIFYHTMLfd7476bfddce052ca43d2b6133aaa28b14%

Mike Hanna from Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©