Sooraj Barjatya sheds some light on his next project with Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan is an actor and director duo who began their trip in Bollywood together in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya. The film became a blockbuster and the two have had several successful collaborations since then. If you have to believe in the rumors, Salman and Sooraj are ready to collaborate on a project once again.

A report in a leading newspaper states that the director is ready to interpret Salman in the project of his dreams, inspired by 54 years of his life and 32 years of his married life. The filmmaker has apparently been working on the screenplay for the past four to five years. Initially, the filmmaker wanted someone else to direct the project, but then he felt it would be better if he told the story himself. The story is apparently based on the relationship of a married couple. Sooraj has already discussed the details with Salman, who likes the idea.

%MINIFYHTML2266b2bd581fc1945b8d66734fd51eca13% %MINIFYHTML2266b2bd581fc1945b8d66734fd51eca14%

Currently, both Salman and Sooraj are busy with their work commitments. It seems like it will be a while before the movie hits the ground.