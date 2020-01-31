Home Sports Six Nations: George Furbank is ready to start with England in Paris...

Six Nations: George Furbank is ready to start with England in Paris | Rugby Union News

The man from Northampton will have his chance with Anthony Watson

Last update: 01/31/20 8:09 am

George Furbank at England training camp in Portugal

Northampton's runner, George Furbank, will debut in England against France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Anthony Watson of Bath was ruled out Thursday for a calf injury, setting the stage for Furbank or Ollie Thorley to win a first hat.

Coach Eddie Jones appoints his team for the inaugural Six Nations match in Paris this morning, but Furbank is expected to start at 15, with regular side Elliot Daly moving to the wing.

More to follow …

