Six Nations Championship 2020 in focus: advances team by team | Rugby Union News





The Six Nations 2020 starts this weekend: can the persecution group fight the title against Wales?

The Six Nations return on Saturday when defending champion Wales, host, Italy and Ireland welcome Scotland to Dublin, while on Sunday France plays against England in Paris.

Welsh they are looking for a defense of their crown under a new administration, England will want to return from the anguish of the Rugby World Cup, Ireland you need to get back on track Scotland look for a first title since 1999, France start another new era, and Italy It will point to the scalp or two.

Give your opinion on how the 2020 table will end with our list of rankings below and read how each camp advances before the great start of the Six Nations Championship …

Welsh

It is a case of new school period, new principal appointed to defend the champion of Grand Slam Wales. Warren Gatland's 12-year tenure as head coach has come to an end. How will Wayne Pivac do?

Every time there is a change, there is always a feeling of entering the unknown. Take Alun Wyn Jones for example. The Welsh captain has been crowned 134 times by Wales. He is the most crowned Welshman of all time, but life under Gatland is what he is used to. It is a new challenge for Jones & co.

Read the full preview of the Welsh tournament HERE.

England

It's been almost three months since the World Cup final in Japan, a tournament in which England produced a remarkable display to beat New Zealand in the semifinals, only to capitulate a week later when South Africa defeated them.

The 2020 Six Nations is an opportunity for England to return to the horse, so to speak, an opportunity to show us that the All Blacks exhibition was not unique and England is, as head coach Eddie Jones predicts, capable of being the best team ever.

Despite having won the Six Nations title in 2017, England is the favorite of bookmakers to win this year's title.

Read the full progress of the England tournament HERE.

Ireland

As Ireland seeks to recover from a poor 2019, what can new head coach Andy Farrell achieve?

Two years after a success of Grand Slam, one year after a poor Six Nations campaign and more than three months after another quarter-final exit of the Rugby World Cup, Farrell faces a difficult task in the later era to Joe Schmidt.

Read the full progress of the Irish tournament HERE.

Scotland

After a disappointing Rugby World Cup show, can Gregor Townsend re-form Scotland in 2020?

Last year's Championship was a great hope for Scotland before the tournament began, but it finally turned out to be one of the negatives. While this year, off-field problems have seen game player Finn Russell leave before a ball was kicked.

Read the full preview of the Scotland tournament HERE.

France

It is a completely new France that will receive England in their first Six Nations match at Stade de France on February 2: Les Bleus has reached 2020 almost unrecognizable from the side that was kicked out of the World Cup last year in the quarter-final stage thanks to a red card shown to Sebastien Vahaamahina.

With a renewed team led by a new coach and captain, there is even more mystery than ever when it comes to one of the oldest rugby questions: what France will launch this time?

Read the full preview of the tournament in France HERE.

Italy

The Five Nations became the Six Nations 20 years ago to accommodate Italy: how are you expected to go to the Azzurri in 2020?

The first match of Italy in the tournament was in Rome on February 5, 2000. Playing against the defending champions Scotland, Italy had the perfect start with a 34-20 victory by courtesy of 29 points from the start of Diego Dominguez and an attempt to replacement. prop Giampiero de Carli.

However, it has been difficult for Italy since then, as they have struggled to have a great impact on the global stage. With a new captain and a new coach in charge, could this be the beginning of a more fruitful era for Italy?

Read the full progress of the tournament in Italy HERE.