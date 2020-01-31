Sidharth Malhotra will play a double role in the Hindu remake of Thadam

Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit, Thadam. The actor who is currently preparing for Shershaah with Kiara Advani has found another pot after his recent launch, Marjaavaan. Thadam is being produced by Murad Khetani. Sidharth would be seen in a double role in the film for the first time in his career. A source informed the newspaper: "Sidharth plays a double role for the first time in his career, a businessman and a thief and small-time player who always seeks to make quick money. The film is currently in preparation and the team is working to creating two different looks for him. " The report also indicated that the creators are looking for a list A actress with Sidharth, who could join the cast in two weeks.

The Tamil coup, Thadam originally starred Arun Vijay in the lead role. It tells the story of two identical-looking people caught in the game of cat and mouse with the cops after a murder. The source added: "The story has many emotions that lend themselves to some interesting chase sequences, something that attracted Sid instantly, in addition to the challenge of playing a double role." Currently, Sidharth has involved Shershaah and has moved to his next co-star, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.