Sherwood looks at the Towton award with Dominateur | Racing news

Oliver Sherwood expects the handicap evaluation to be correct when Dominateur enters the second grade class at the William Hill Towton Novice Hunt in Wetherby.

The seven-year-old is the best-qualified horse in the field of six runners on Saturday, with a mark of 145, after winning his last two openings on fences in Chepstow.

Sherwood believes that this three-mile test is the right race for Dominateur to point to the next stage of his education.

"It is the obvious goal to follow, outside of your rating," he said.

"Like all coaches, we believe that the handicap has been a bit hard. Time will tell if he is right or not."

"He gets on the trip well and I was quite impressed last time."

Dominateur has been doing well at home since the second victory of his chase, at Christmas.

Sherwood added: "We haven't had problems since Chepstow.

"It's a pleasure to train, so it's forward and up. He will go there with a live opportunity."

"Take some knowledge. Just do what you have to do, which is great (and) means you have a lot in the locker, God willing."

"I am very happy with the horse. It depends on whether the handicap has done well or not. If he is right, he will get very close."

Caroline Bailey is also testing the water with Boldmere after two clear victories in a disabled company.

The seven-year-old has been seen as a decent recruit, winning 12 longs in Leicester and 10 longs in Doncaster.

"He has gained 19 pounds for two races, so if he is at that level, we will know tomorrow," said the Northamptonshire coach.

"He is very direct, he is very fit and good. It is a very competitive race on paper, so we will learn a lot more where he is, but we are happy with him. He has learned well and it will be an interesting race. Race for him.

"It is probably better for this race than giving away two stones at a disadvantage. It seems very progressive."

Kim Bailey reports that Newtide is ready to return to action for the first time since winning a rookie chase of three runners at Ffos Las in his fencing debut in November.

"He's going up and I'm happy with him," said the Gloucestershire driver.

"It's been a long time since he ran, but I'm happy with him."

"It's a very open race, and I think Oliver Sherwood's horse is the favorite."

Dan Skelton's Ardlethen has a good way of travel and distance, having finished second after Sam Spinner, while Just Your Type and Chapel Stile of Charlie Longsdon, from the stable of Nicky Richards, complete the sextet.