Sheffield United near signings of Panagiotis Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic | Soccer news

Chris Wilder hopes to increase his team after signing the Sander Berge club record on Thursday





%MINIFYHTML35df64507b6bac37e5c832b05075591913% %MINIFYHTML35df64507b6bac37e5c832b05075591914% Panagiotis Retsos undergoes a medical examination in Sheffield United

Sheffield United is close to the double signing of defender Panagiotis Retsos and forward Richairo Zivkovic.

Bayer Leverkusen central Retsos will undergo a medical examination with the Yorkshire club before moving to the Blades.

The 21-year-old has made six appearances for Leverkusen this season, with the fifth German team in the Bundesliga.

Richario Zivkovic is close to moving to Bramall Lane

An agreement for Zivkovic is also close, with former Ajax striker currently playing for Changchun Yatai, where he has scored 15 goals in 25 games in the China League One.

Sheffield United broke its transfer record to sign Norway's international midfielder Sander Berge for £ 22 million from Genk on Thursday.

Former Sheffield United striker Jan Age Fjortoft says the club bought real talent at 21-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge

"The board has really backed us in this window to attract Sander quality players. It fits the law in many ways," said manager Chris Wilder.

"I think this firm only shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting tastes of

Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signature for us. "

The end of Sheffield United, Mark Duffy, currently on loan at Stoke, is in advanced talks to sign for ADO Den Haag of Alan Pardew.

