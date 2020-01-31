Shannon Beador's ex-husband, David, is engaged to Lesley Cook

Love is in the air behind the doors of Orange County.

Royal Housewives of Orange County star David Beador is engaged with his girlfriend Lesley cook.

"Waiting for eternity with my love," the mother of two shared on her private Instagram when she showed her ring at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "I LOVE YOU MY LOVE!!!"

According to Lesley's Instagram stories, the couple headed to Miami on Thursday night to celebrate the 2020 Super Bowl. And although having two tickets to Sunday's big game is special, getting a giant ring is even better.

"Blessed for having David in our lives. I appreciate everything he does for us and for everyone around him," Lesley shared with E! News. "I look forward to a bright future with my fiance. It's a dream come true for me."

The couple began dating in early 2018 after David and Shannon Beador He left after 17 years of marriage. They would end their divorce in April 2019. When asked about David's girlfriend in the summer of 2018, Shannon said he didn't know much about her.