Shannon Beador's ex-husband, David, is engaged to Lesley Cook

Love is in the air behind the doors of Orange County.
Royal Housewives of Orange County star David Beador is engaged with his girlfriend Lesley cook.
"Waiting for eternity with my love," the mother of two shared on her private Instagram when she showed her ring at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "I LOVE YOU MY LOVE!!!"
According to Lesley's Instagram stories, the couple headed to Miami on Thursday night to celebrate the 2020 Super Bowl. And although having two tickets to Sunday's big game is special, getting a giant ring is even better.
"Blessed for having David in our lives. I appreciate everything he does for us and for everyone around him," Lesley shared with E! News. "I look forward to a bright future with my fiance. It's a dream come true for me."
The couple began dating in early 2018 after David and Shannon Beador He left after 17 years of marriage. They would end their divorce in April 2019. When asked about David's girlfriend in the summer of 2018, Shannon said he didn't know much about her.
"I haven't met her. And, you know, it doesn't matter, I'm fine with that, I'm fine with that," Shannon shared in Daily pop with Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart. "He can make his own decisions and we go our separate ways."
"I am honest with you, I stayed at home for the first six months (after the breakup)," he continued. "I wanted to reflect and go through the pain and it wasn't fun. It was lonely. But I wanted to emerge saying: & # 39; I can stand alone, whether I find a partner in the future or not.. & # 39; And so, I I feel really comfortable with that. "
For now, Shannon has moved with her boyfriend. John Hanssen who has not appeared in Royal Housewives of Orange County—still.
As for Shannon's reaction to the commitment, she remains silent for now. But as Bravo fans know, you must see what happens!
Congratulations to David and Lesley for their great news!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Beth Sobol Report
%MINIFYHTMLb9cf23eea3815862bf6c8ad26708314915%