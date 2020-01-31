Shakira says he feels the "pressure,quot; of performing at the Super Bowl this year

Football fans, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, know that the two Latin superstars will host the LIV Super Bowl halftime show this weekend. However, CBS News reported that Shakira definitely feels the "pressure,quot; of having to act alongside J-Lo in the most watched event on American television.

Although Shakira already has a long career working as an artist, he faces additional pressure in this year's Super Bowl for a particular reason. The star explained: "In a way, I am representing a large part of the Latino community in the United States," and added that the Latino community must be adequately represented.

The star added that he believes it is a great opportunity for him to do so. The singer and songwriter said she has been working tirelessly on her performance, even looking for other cultures and influences around the world.

Shakira believes he has a "moral obligation,quot; to put everything at stake. Shakira fans know that he has worked for other sporting events, even in 2010, when he was hired to create a special anthem for the World Cup.

The singer's song, "Waka Waka,quot; subsequently became a massive success and also put Gerard Piqué in the spotlight after he briefly appeared in the music video. Coincidentally, Shakira and Piqué share a birthday on February 2, which is the same day as the Super Bowl.

According to CBS News, Piqué said he has already seen parts of his performance, and it will be amazing. "I think she will be great," added the soccer player. Early today, Jennifer Lopez was also in the media before her performance with Shakira.

The singer and songwriter shared her thoughts on acting with the singer of "Waka Waka,quot;, as well as the death of Kobe Bryant. J-Lo explained that his fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, knew Vanessa and Kobe Bryant very well, so it was particularly emotional for him.

J-Lo and Shakira are possibly the most influential Latin artists of all time, paving the way for the next generation of artists, including Camila Cabello and many others.



