Shah Rukh Khan to produce the protagonist of Sanjay Mishra Kaamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan may be taking time to decide his next film as an actor. But as a producer, there is no rest for King Khan. The actor has announced a new film that he will support as a producer. It is Kajyaab of Sanjay Mishra. SRK is reportedly producing Kamyaab, which revolves around the life of a character artist and his struggles in Bollywood.

The film is directed by Hardik Mehta, who also directs Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohiafzana. Kaamyaab has received praise at the Busan International Film Festival, the Southeast Asian Film Festival of New York City, the Melbourne Indian Festival and the Shanghai International Film Festival. Well, we are sure that this will also connect well with the public in India.

