Seungri, former K-Pop star, officially accused of organizing prostitution

%MINIFYHTML9dc185205b1bc79f929ccf08f1e2ea8611% %MINIFYHTML9dc185205b1bc79f929ccf08f1e2ea8612%

The former Big Bang member, who retired from the entertainment business after his Burning Sun scandal, has also been charged with habitual charges of gambling and financial violation.

Up News Info –

Seungri, a singer in the K-pop band big BangHe has been charged with charges of organizing prostitution, habitual gambling and financial crimes.

The real-name star Lee Seung-hyun, 29, avoided spending time in pretrial detention at a hearing in the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, January 30, after being accused of organizing prostitution, habitual gambling and the violation of Foreign Exchange Transactions. Act.

Seungri's participation was as co-owner and public relations liaison for a nightclub in the exclusive Gangnam district of Seoul.

%MINIFYHTML9dc185205b1bc79f929ccf08f1e2ea8613% %MINIFYHTML9dc185205b1bc79f929ccf08f1e2ea8614%

The charges are filed a year after a series of women alleged that they were drugged and handed over to men in clubs in South Korea. When he was first linked to crimes, Seungri left the entertainment business.

"It would be better for me to withdraw from the entertainment business at this time," he said in a statement posted on his Instagram account in March 2019. "As for the ongoing investigation, I will take the investigation seriously to clarify all the accusations." . "

He added that he was worried that it would cause "more damage to the people around me" and that he would be "criticized by the public and be treated as an enemy of a nation during the investigation."

Seungri has denied all the accusations.

The indictment is the most recent event in the Burning Sun scandal, which revealed the magnitude of a sex abuse scandal in the Gangnam district.

More than 350 people were arrested in the operation.

Several other K-pop stars have been involved in the scandal, with the singer and songwriter. Jung Joon Young admitting filming himself having sex and sharing the images without the consent of their partners. He was sentenced to six years in prison.