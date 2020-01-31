Selena Gomez falls to fourth place on the list of most followed Instagram celebrities

%MINIFYHTML3efac4208003006d63dda260dea3f2f311% %MINIFYHTML3efac4208003006d63dda260dea3f2f312%

WENN / Instar

With 167 million fans on the photo sharing platform, the creator of hits & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; lags behind soccer ace Cristiano Ronaldo, his fellow colleague Ariana Grande and action star Dwayne Johnson.

Selena Gomez It has fallen from two to four on the Instagram countdown of the most followed celebrities.

The singer of "Lose You to Love Me" has lost her second place on the new list, behind the football ace Cristiano Ronaldo, which retains the number one position with 200 million followers.

Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and DwayneThe rock& # 39; Johnson is three years old with 170 million.

Selena has 167 million fans on Instagram for fourth place, while Kylie Jenner hit his sister a little, Kim Kardashian, to complete the first five. Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim.

The 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram in 2020