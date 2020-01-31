See young Louis Tomlinson as Danny Zuko in his school play

It is systematic, hiromatic, ultramatic, it is Louis Tomlinson!
During an appearance on Thursday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallonfirst Only one direction member celebrated the release of his solo debut album Walls, and then Fallon treated viewers with a star clip when he was a teenager acting in Grease.
As Tomlinson explained, he caught the acting error when his twin sisters began to book concerts when they were younger, which caused him to get some additional roles in his projects. When he transferred to a new school, the first thing he did was audition for the school's production Greaseand being the singer he is, he got the role of Danny Zuko.
"Where I grew up in the north of England, it wasn't great to make plays," he said. Jimmy Fallon. "So, I was a little hesitant to get involved, but in the end my mother pressed me to do it, and then I got Danny and I loved it."
"I think he gave me the error," he continued. "Oh, woah, yes, absolutely. I think he gave me the (musical) error."
Reading Fallon as a book, the "Walls,quot; singer then asked: "Are you going to embarrass me and take out a clip now?"
"No, I would never embarrass you and throw a clip. That would be ridiculous!" the host responded before quickly adding: "I want to show everyone a clip."
Indeed, a short video of the 28-year-old star appeared, showing Tomlinson rocking his T-Birds leather jacket in the scene where Danny and Sandy meet for the first time at Rydell High.
When the video ended, Fallon cheered and said, "That's fantastic! Hey, look at yourself now, man. Look at yourself now."
Then it was time to talk about Tomlinson's debut solo album.
"It's a relief to be here," said the singer about the album's release. "As I said before, four years have passed in the process. What I was used to with One Direction was one album a year, so I had to be patient, sensitive and understand the process. I think I learned a lot along the way, but I think it took me a couple of years, 18 months, two years, to find my feet and discover who I am. "
As I continued, "I had to do my development in front of everyone else, so there was some water on the ground, but I feel like I have landed, and especially with this single that I am going to do tonight,quot; Walls, "I'm really proud of it."
Now, tear down your walls and watch the rest of the interview to listen to Tomlinson on his next world tour.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.