See young Louis Tomlinson as Danny Zuko in his school play

It is systematic, hiromatic, ultramatic, it is Louis Tomlinson!

During an appearance on Thursday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallonfirst Only one direction member celebrated the release of his solo debut album Walls, and then Fallon treated viewers with a star clip when he was a teenager acting in Grease.

As Tomlinson explained, he caught the acting error when his twin sisters began to book concerts when they were younger, which caused him to get some additional roles in his projects. When he transferred to a new school, the first thing he did was audition for the school's production Greaseand being the singer he is, he got the role of Danny Zuko.

"Where I grew up in the north of England, it wasn't great to make plays," he said. Jimmy Fallon. "So, I was a little hesitant to get involved, but in the end my mother pressed me to do it, and then I got Danny and I loved it."

"I think he gave me the error," he continued. "Oh, woah, yes, absolutely. I think he gave me the (musical) error."