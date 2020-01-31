See the best Super Bowl performance looks of all time

When fashion meets football.
Although the 2020 Super Bowl is only a few days away, we take this time to walk the memory lane.
But instead of remembering the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we are remembering something much more important: the best moments of style that happen during the Halftime Show presentations.
Since BeyoncéThe striking black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 for Diana Ross& # 39; Strapless dress larger than the life that swallowed the stage in 1996, these were fashion lewks worthy of their own trophy.
Lady Gaga done various The outfit changes during his performance, which stole the show in 2017. Along with his dazzling set of soccer shoulder pads, his blue holographic jumpsuit and his knee-high boots got a great score that night.
And it is safe to say that Shania twainThe fabulous number at the 2003 event really pushed the style limits for the upcoming shows.
The legend of the country oozed glamor in a bodice adorned with diamonds, an extreme-cut leather jacket and very small bottoms. She tied her striking appearance along with equally luxurious pieces of jewelry, knee-high boots and fishnet stockings.
To see who else illuminated the Super Bowl Halftime Show with its bold and daring designs, scroll through our gallery below!
KMazur / WireImage
Shania twain
One word: wowzers. The legend of the country brought the sparkle and glamor to the 2003 game with its jewel-encrusted bustier, its holographic black leather jacket and equally dazzling diamond accessories.
Focus on the sport / Getty Images
Diana Ross
We are infinitely in love with this lewk. The icon oozes glamor in the 1996 Super Bowl with its spectacular gold metallic jacket and majestic purple jumpsuit.
KMazur / WireImage
Janet Jackson
The Super Bowl that will remain apart from the story! Apart from the "costume malfunction,quot;, this is a burning outfit! From the latex leather material to the gladiator design, the pop-up icon appears and is displayed.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Beyoncé
The "Spirit,quot; singer makes the Super Bowl her track by wearing a striking black leather military jacket and a gold chain harness at the 2016 show.
Joe Traver / Getty Images
Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder
Little black dress! Estefan wears a simple but eye-catching black corset dress in the 1999 Super Bowl. She performs with Stevie wonder, who also lights the stage with his outfit.
George Rose / Getty Images
Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
A dynamic duo! Wynonna and Naomi exude glamor in the 1994 event with their elegant designs effortlessly.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Usher
Usher is a blank vision at the 2011 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Texas.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Lady Gaga
About applause. The "Poker Face,quot; singer dazzles at the Super Bowl show in 2017 with her shiny outfit and matching boots that present an explosion of rhinestones. Now, that is a lewk.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
No doubt and stinger
From the lace-up ankle boots to the glowing silver studded bodice and the eye-catching monogrammed belt, Gwen Stefani serves the obscene face at the 2003 ceremony.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Katy Perry
Baby shark, who? Joking aside, Perry brings bright and bold fashion to the 2015 Super Bowl with her rainbow bodice and skirt.
Doug Pensinger / ALLSPORT
Britney Spears and Aerosmith
Name a more iconic duo … we'll wait! The pop princess gets into the spirit of football with her funny and flirty t-shirt and pants inspired by uniforms. Aerosmith& # 39; s Steve Tyler It also joins its festive ensemble.
Al Pereira / WireImage
Beyoncé
Who runs the world ?! The Grammy winner kills the Super Bowl in 2013, wearing a bold leather suit.
Focus on the sport / Getty Images
Diana Ross
A performance so good that Ross gives fans a change of dress. In the 1996 Super Bowl, the legendary singer illuminates the stadium with her vibrant orange and purple dress.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Madonna & CeeLo Green
The "Queen of Pop,quot; bets on a gothic and glamorous lewk in the 2012 show, while wearing a black sequin dress and punk gloves with gold inlays. CeeLo also shines with its equally blinded set.
With that in mind, we can't wait to see what Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they kill during their performance in 2020.