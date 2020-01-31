See the best Super Bowl performance looks of all time

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
When fashion meets football.

Although the 2020 Super Bowl is only a few days away, we take this time to walk the memory lane.

But instead of remembering the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we are remembering something much more important: the best moments of style that happen during the Halftime Show presentations.

Since BeyoncéThe striking black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 for Diana Ross& # 39; Strapless dress larger than the life that swallowed the stage in 1996, these were fashion lewks worthy of their own trophy.

Lady Gaga done various The outfit changes during his performance, which stole the show in 2017. Along with his dazzling set of soccer shoulder pads, his blue holographic jumpsuit and his knee-high boots got a great score that night.

And it is safe to say that Shania twainThe fabulous number at the 2003 event really pushed the style limits for the upcoming shows.

The legend of the country oozed glamor in a bodice adorned with diamonds, an extreme-cut leather jacket and very small bottoms. She tied her striking appearance along with equally luxurious pieces of jewelry, knee-high boots and fishnet stockings.

To see who else illuminated the Super Bowl Halftime Show with its bold and daring designs, scroll through our gallery below!

KMazur / WireImage

Shania twain

One word: wowzers. The legend of the country brought the sparkle and glamor to the 2003 game with its jewel-encrusted bustier, its holographic black leather jacket and equally dazzling diamond accessories.

Diana Ross, Super Bowl

Focus on the sport / Getty Images

Diana Ross

We are infinitely in love with this lewk. The icon oozes glamor in the 1996 Super Bowl with its spectacular gold metallic jacket and majestic purple jumpsuit.

Janet Jackson, Super Bowl Half Time Show

KMazur / WireImage

Janet Jackson

The Super Bowl that will remain apart from the story! Apart from the "costume malfunction,quot;, this is a burning outfit! From the latex leather material to the gladiator design, the pop-up icon appears and is displayed.

Beyonce, Super Bowl, 2013

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Beyoncé

The "Spirit,quot; singer makes the Super Bowl her track by wearing a striking black leather military jacket and a gold chain harness at the 2016 show.

Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999

Joe Traver / Getty Images

Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder

Little black dress! Estefan wears a simple but eye-catching black corset dress in the 1999 Super Bowl. She performs with Stevie wonder, who also lights the stage with his outfit.

Wynonna Judd, Naomi Judd, Super Bowl XXVII, 1994

George Rose / Getty Images

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd

A dynamic duo! Wynonna and Naomi exude glamor in the 1994 event with their elegant designs effortlessly.

Usher, Super Bowl XLV, 2011

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Usher

Usher is a blank vision at the 2011 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Texas.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 2017

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

About applause. The "Poker Face,quot; singer dazzles at the Super Bowl show in 2017 with her shiny outfit and matching boots that present an explosion of rhinestones. Now, that is a lewk.

No Doubt, Sting, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

No doubt and stinger

From the lace-up ankle boots to the glowing silver studded bodice and the eye-catching monogrammed belt, Gwen Stefani serves the obscene face at the 2003 ceremony.

Katy Perry, Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Katy Perry

Baby shark, who? Joking aside, Perry brings bright and bold fashion to the 2015 Super Bowl with her rainbow bodice and skirt.

Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Super Bowl XXXV, 2001

Doug Pensinger / ALLSPORT

Britney Spears and Aerosmith

Name a more iconic duo … we'll wait! The pop princess gets into the spirit of football with her funny and flirty t-shirt and pants inspired by uniforms. Aerosmith& # 39; s Steve Tyler It also joins its festive ensemble.

Beyonce, Super Bowl, 2013

Al Pereira / WireImage

Beyoncé

Who runs the world ?! The Grammy winner kills the Super Bowl in 2013, wearing a bold leather suit.

Diana Ross, Super Bowl XXX, 1996

Focus on the sport / Getty Images

Diana Ross

A performance so good that Ross gives fans a change of dress. In the 1996 Super Bowl, the legendary singer illuminates the stadium with her vibrant orange and purple dress.

Madonna, Ceelo Green, Super Bowl

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Madonna & CeeLo Green

The "Queen of Pop,quot; bets on a gothic and glamorous lewk in the 2012 show, while wearing a black sequin dress and punk gloves with gold inlays. CeeLo also shines with its equally blinded set.

With that in mind, we can't wait to see what Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira they kill during their performance in 2020.

