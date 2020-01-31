See the best Super Bowl performance looks of all time

When fashion meets football.

Although the 2020 Super Bowl is only a few days away, we take this time to walk the memory lane.

But instead of remembering the glory days of the beloved NFL event, we are remembering something much more important: the best moments of style that happen during the Halftime Show presentations.

Since BeyoncéThe striking black leather military jacket, gold chain harness and combat boots in 2016 for Diana Ross& # 39; Strapless dress larger than the life that swallowed the stage in 1996, these were fashion lewks worthy of their own trophy.

Lady Gaga done various The outfit changes during his performance, which stole the show in 2017. Along with his dazzling set of soccer shoulder pads, his blue holographic jumpsuit and his knee-high boots got a great score that night.

And it is safe to say that Shania twainThe fabulous number at the 2003 event really pushed the style limits for the upcoming shows.