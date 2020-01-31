See how Lifetime addresses Stacey Castor's case with poisoned love

Life is ripping the headlines once again. ME! News has its exclusive advance in Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor with Nia Vardalos Playing the lead role.

In Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor, viewers meet Stacey, a widow who finds love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud) When David is found dead of an apparent suicide, the police begin to suspect, especially when they discover that David's death reminds of Stacey's first husband. When the evidence begins to point towards Stacey, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) throws researchers for a loop. Is Stacey a black widow or simply a victim of a tragic circumstance? Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Frank von Zerneck, Cindi Riddle Y Peter Hunziker. Jim Donovan directed from a script written by Michael Vickerman, Riddle and Hunziker.