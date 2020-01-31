See how Lifetime addresses Stacey Castor's case with poisoned love

Life is ripping the headlines once again. ME! News has its exclusive advance in Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor with Nia Vardalos Playing the lead role.
In Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor, viewers meet Stacey, a widow who finds love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud) When David is found dead of an apparent suicide, the police begin to suspect, especially when they discover that David's death reminds of Stacey's first husband. When the evidence begins to point towards Stacey, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) throws researchers for a loop. Is Stacey a black widow or simply a victim of a tragic circumstance? Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Frank von Zerneck, Cindi Riddle Y Peter Hunziker. Jim Donovan directed from a script written by Michael Vickerman, Riddle and Hunziker.
In the clip above, Stacey and her husband David fight, she scolds him for his drink and the two exchange words with the children watching him. Things take a turn and become physical. Click play to see the preview.
The real Stacey Castor He was convicted of murder for David's death and attempted murder of his daughter Ashley. She was sentenced to 51 years of life imprisonment in 2009, but died of a heart attack while incarcerated in 2016.
See how Lifetime tells its story in Poisoned love: the story of Stacey Castor Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. as part of the series of movies ripped from the headlines of the network.