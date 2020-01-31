Home Entertainment See all the stars take over Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl

Welcome to Miami!

The Super Bowl LIV is officially here and the biggest stars in Hollywood have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, the performances and, oh yes, that little soccer game, E! The news is tracking all celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl victory.

And with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fans can expect is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident just a few days ago.

%MINIFYHTMLaa011ae1e7baaf8b72702e8c575b01ec13% %MINIFYHTMLaa011ae1e7baaf8b72702e8c575b01ec14%

J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they hope to "spread love and kindness and bring everyone together." Shakira explained: "I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."

Check out all the star sightings of the 2020 Super Bowl weekend below:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.

Demi Lovato, Radio Andy by SiriusXM

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings: SI models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Illustrated Sports models, assemble!

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - John Cena

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

John Cena

The actor attends "The Road to F9,quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings: Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy, Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek

The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on Day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.

Star sightings of the Super Bowl 2020 - Chainz, Sean Combs

Prince Williams / Wireimage

2 Chainz and Sean "Diddy,quot; combs

The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend,quot; at Karu & Y.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Jordana Brewster

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Mia Toretto has arrived.

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

His part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Katie Couric

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Katie Couric

The veteran television journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Pitbull

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pit bull

2020 Super Bowl Star Sightings - Lil Nas X, Jasmine Sanders

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders

Just out of his incredible performance at the Grammys, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Charlie Puth

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The singer of "See You Again,quot; goes out for the F9 event.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Nathalie Emanuel

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Kevin Hart

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart

The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM studios.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Michelle Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez

A Fast and Furious Legend, now and forever.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Wiz Khalifa

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper is all smiles.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

She is back! The MC and her husband make a rare public appearance to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.

Star sightings of the Super Bowl 2020 - Ozuna

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Ozuna

The Puerto Rico trap star is ready to light up.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Cardi B

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Cardi B

This is so Cardi's color.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Tyrese Gibson

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson

the F9 The actor is committed to a monochrome environment.

