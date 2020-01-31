See all the stars take over Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl

Welcome to Miami!

The Super Bowl LIV is officially here and the biggest stars in Hollywood have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, the performances and, oh yes, that little soccer game, E! The news is tracking all celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl victory.

And with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fans can expect is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident just a few days ago.

%MINIFYHTMLaa011ae1e7baaf8b72702e8c575b01ec13% %MINIFYHTMLaa011ae1e7baaf8b72702e8c575b01ec14%

J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they hope to "spread love and kindness and bring everyone together." Shakira explained: "I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."