See all the stars take over Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl

Welcome to Miami!
The Super Bowl LIV is officially here and the biggest stars in Hollywood have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, the performances and, oh yes, that little soccer game, E! The news is tracking all celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl victory.
And with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fans can expect is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident just a few days ago.
J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they hope to "spread love and kindness and bring everyone together." Shakira explained: "I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."
Check out all the star sightings of the 2020 Super Bowl weekend below:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi lovato
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek
Illustrated Sports models, assemble!
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
John Cena
The actor attends "The Road to F9,quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on Day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
2 Chainz and Sean "Diddy,quot; combs
The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend,quot; at Karu & Y.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Jordana Brewster
Mia Toretto has arrived.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
His part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!
worldredeye.com
Cardi B
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Katie Couric
The veteran television journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Pit bull
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders
Just out of his incredible performance at the Grammys, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Charlie Puth
The singer of "See You Again,quot; goes out for the F9 event.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Kevin Hart
The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM studios.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Michelle Rodriguez
A Fast and Furious Legend, now and forever.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa
The rapper is all smiles.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
She is back! The MC and her husband make a rare public appearance to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Ozuna
The Puerto Rico trap star is ready to light up.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Cardi B
This is so Cardi's color.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Tyrese Gibson
the F9 The actor is committed to a monochrome environment.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.