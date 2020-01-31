Sebastian Stan seems to dissuade Captain America and at the end of Bucky in & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe0a4c93fb997210f7101ad482faffe6c11% %MINIFYHTMLe0a4c93fb997210f7101ad482faffe6c12%

Marvel studios

The cartoonist of Bucky Barnes agrees with a fan who is baffled by the "writing out of character" for his character and the story of Steve Rogers in the latest movie "The Avengers."

Up News Info

Sebastian Stan apparently not a fan of the end of the story of Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers in "Avengers Final Game"Almost a year after the movie premiered in theaters, the actor has just released his real feelings about Chris Evans& # 39; Captain America passing his shield to Anthony MackieSam Wilson instead of his old friend Bucky.

The Romanian-born actor posted on Instagram Stories a screenshot of a fan's complaint on Twitter about the so-called "out of character writing" regarding Steve and Bucky's friendship in the film. The fan reacted to a Marvel U.K. and the official Irish Twitter account that wrote: "Together until the end of the line," along with a photo of the then skinny Steve and Bucky in his soldier suit.

Said fanatic responded sarcastically to the publication, "together until the end of the line. Or until a bad, inconsistent and misplaced writing turns Steve Rogers into his own antithesis. Shouldn't they be together until the end of the line? the lie & # 39; now? "Stan added a blushing face emoji over him.

Apparently understanding the feelings of Stan, "Star Wars" actor John Boyega posted on Twitter, "Welcome, Mr. Stan! Welcome," along with a gif of Emperor Palpatine laughing. Boyega himself has previously shaded the decision on the management of the franchise of the relationship of Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Stan hasn't responded to Boyega's tweet and it's not clear if he was just trolling "The Avengers"Franchise with its publication. Regardless of its apparent tone, the 37-year-old clearly has no problem being part of the MCU since he is currently working with Mackie again on the Disney + series."The hawk and the winter soldier", so they repeat their respective role.

Set after the 2019 "Avengers: Endgame" events, the next series will also bring back Daniel Bruhl Y Emily VanCamp who have previously starred in 2016 "Captain America: Civil War"The new series is expected to be released in late 2020.