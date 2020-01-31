SARS was deadly in Canada. Is the country ready for the coronavirus?

Traveling along with that fear is xenophobia and discrimination against people of Chinese origin or people who simply seem to be from China. The public school board in the York region, north of Toronto, issued a statement in which it reprimanded more than 9,000 people who signed a petition demanding that children from a family who recently returned from China be excluded from their classes.

As I write this, Canada has three known cases of coronavirus and anti-Chinese sentiment seems limited. The health care system is running smoothly, and officials have been open about what they are doing and what is happening. That is a stark contrast to the SARS, where chaos and mistakes, all secretly hidden, dominated.

The scope of the turmoil in 2003 had dimmed in my memory until I recently read the report of an investigation that Ontario did after the outbreak.

"Our public and emergency health infrastructures were in an unfortunate state of decline, lacking resources from the governments of the three political parties," Judge Archie Campbell wrote in his final report published in 2006. "The only thing that we saved from a worse disaster was the courage, sacrifice and personal initiative of those who stepped forward, nurses, doctors, paramedics and everyone else, sometimes at great personal risk, to overcome a crisis that should never be have happened. "