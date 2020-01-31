SARS was deadly in Canada. Is the country ready for the coronavirus?

Canada Letter is a weekly newsletter from our Canada office, written by Canadian correspondent Ian Austen. Sign up to receive it by email.
The outbreak of the SARS virus in 2003 that infected 375 people in Toronto, killing 44, left a generalized physical reminder of that dark time. While they have often been taken out of service and neglected in recent years, hand sanitizer dispensers are still found in most public buildings at their entrances and are dotted along their hallways.
The fear that invaded the Toronto area during the SARS resurfaced this week, although to a lesser extent, as Wuhan's coronavirus continued its rapid spread in China and around the world.
Traveling along with that fear is xenophobia and discrimination against people of Chinese origin or people who simply seem to be from China. The public school board in the York region, north of Toronto, issued a statement in which it reprimanded more than 9,000 people who signed a petition demanding that children from a family who recently returned from China be excluded from their classes.
As I write this, Canada has three known cases of coronavirus and anti-Chinese sentiment seems limited. The health care system is running smoothly, and officials have been open about what they are doing and what is happening. That is a stark contrast to the SARS, where chaos and mistakes, all secretly hidden, dominated.
The scope of the turmoil in 2003 had dimmed in my memory until I recently read the report of an investigation that Ontario did after the outbreak.
"Our public and emergency health infrastructures were in an unfortunate state of decline, lacking resources from the governments of the three political parties," Judge Archie Campbell wrote in his final report published in 2006. "The only thing that we saved from a worse disaster was the courage, sacrifice and personal initiative of those who stepped forward, nurses, doctors, paramedics and everyone else, sometimes at great personal risk, to overcome a crisis that should never be have happened. "
Looking back, two things stand out about the SARS outbreak in Toronto. First, hospitals became the place where most people contracted SARS, 72 percent of them. And of those patients, 45 percent were health workers who became infected at work.
Then, after officials believed that the crisis had turned the corner, to the point where Health Canada published ads in that regard, they were forced to recognize, in an interrogation at a press conference, that a lethal second round of infections was underway.
The SARS was even less understood than the coronavirus, which however is surrounded by many unknowns. There were, among other things, no diagnostic test available for SARS during the outbreak.
"The commission has not heard of any country or health system that foresaw SARS," the 2006 investigation found. "The SARS taught us that we must be prepared for the invisible."
As the report repeatedly points out, Canada had an example of the correct way to handle outbreaks during SARS. Vancouver's infection control systems, its well-developed systems to protect health workers and its clearly defined hospital protocols for treating outbreaks, made it possible for the city to successfully contain its five cases, only one of which involved To a health worker.
The coronavirus, so far, is not as virulent as SARS, and the number of admissions related to it here remains relatively low.
"When I compare this to what I experienced as an emergency doctor during SARS, this is a different situation and a better situation," said Dr. Daniel Kollek, professor of emergency medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton. "I think we are more prepared."
The changes in the last 17 years include better training, better systems to identify infected patients and more hospital rooms with air filtration equipment. In addition, clear and consistent updates and instructions from health authorities are now being rapidly given to doctors, nurses and hospital administrators.
Canada still lags behind, said Dr. Kollek, in planning to handle large-scale emergencies. Among other things, he said, in an era in which many hospitals operate regularly at their capacity or more, there is still no way to discharge patients who are not so seriously ill to release beds during a crisis. He also said that large-scale health crises could be better managed by initially evaluating patients outside hospitals.
Journalists around the world, including me, are following the situation of the coronavirus as it develops.
Among the results of this is a regularly updated map of infections worldwide and a constantly reviewed briefing. You can find the latest live information through the link at the top of All the articles we have published related to the outbreak, including the map.
Our correspondents based in China and Hong Kong, of course, have closely followed the events there.
Steven Lee Myers visited the bleak world of Chinese markets that illegally sell wildlife. As with SARS, the coronavirus seems to have jumped from animals to humans through the consumption of wildlife, which, according to him, "is driven so much by the desire to flaunt wealth.s for a mixture of superstition and belief about the health benefits of wildlife. "
When Rhona Wurtele and her identical twin, Rhoda, were 5 years old, their father tied their skis before sending them downhill in the Westmount neighborhood of Montreal. Rhona died last month at age 97. In his obituary, Richard Goldstein writes that the "Flying Twins,quot; continued Become the pioneers of women's skiing in Canada.
When Parliament began considering the new trade agreement that will replace NAFTA this week, President Trump signed it in US law in Washington. Ana Swanson and Jim Tankersley analyzed the key changes it will bring.
The sensation of fashion, or at least the most exclusive fashion, at the Sundance Film Festival was a special edition jacket from Canada Goose.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have given up the money of British taxpayers by embarking on their new lives as unreal and part-time residents of Canada. But, as Benjamin Mueller reports, his billionaire income, although apparently private, will come from "a generous combination of public gifts: medieval property went from one male heir to the next, a broad tax relief, compensation for some laws and exemptions from others, owned by long stretches of coastline and all the treasure buried in Cornwall. "
Travel's popular 36 Hours series visited Whistler, where the high level of skiing is combined with equally high prices.
Shaun the Sheep and the world of Mossy Bottom Farm are among the offers that are broadcast this month in Canada on Netflix.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
