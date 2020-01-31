Ryan Bennett joins Leicester on Wolves loan with the option to buy in summer | Soccer news

Leicester defender Filip Benkovic joins Bristol City on loan for the rest of the season





Ryan Bennett completed his loan move to Leicester one hour before the transfer deadline

Leicester City has completed the signing of defender Ryan Bennett lent by Wolves for the rest of the season.

The contract includes an option for Leicester to buy it in an agreement in the summer, for a fee of around £ 5 million.

Bennett has been in Molineux for two and a half years, and has made 19 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old will support Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu while Captain Wes Morgan is injured.

"It's great to be here. It's a huge club and the league table doesn't lie," Bennett told the Leicester club website.

"The coach has taken the team to another level and the players also deserve great credit. The club is moving forward and it's really good to be part of it."

"I have experienced the atmosphere at King Power Stadium also with Wolves and Norwich City. It is a great atmosphere here and it is a journey I look forward to."

Meanwhile, Leicester defender Filip Benkovic has joined Bristol City on loan for the rest of the season.

The championship promotion contenders rejected the competition of Celtic, Derby and Middlesbrough to sign the 22-year-old Croatian central.