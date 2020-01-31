Russell Wilson appointed co-owner and president of NFL FLAG

%MINIFYHTMLb7acf8b4d63888ea3dfb2c049cfc0ac311% %MINIFYHTMLb7acf8b4d63888ea3dfb2c049cfc0ac312%

Congratulations to Russell Wilson, he has been named co-owner and president of NFL FLAG, which is a youth soccer league sponsored by the NFL.

The NFL assigned the new role to Russell, hoping they can strengthen the league, as well as expand nationally and internationally. He will work alongside Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) president Izell Reese, who also played in the NFL.

According to Seahawks wireRussell expressed his enthusiasm for the new company and said: "We want to create opportunities for children around the world to experience and learn the sport of football. Our hope is to increase the popularity of the sport worldwide."

Russell also expressed his enthusiasm on social networks and said: I am excited to announce my partnership with NFL FLAG and excited to bring this sport worldwide for boys and girls around the world. "

I am excited to announce my association with @NFLFLAG And excited to bring this sport worldwide for boys and girls around the world! # NFLFLAG2020 pic.twitter.com/V6wXoYdrli – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 31, 2020

Russell's duties as new co-owner and president will begin at the FLAG NFL Summit during the NFL Draft in Nevada. There he will talk about the expansion objectives.

Like us previously Russell and his wife Ciara reportedly announced last August that they were part of the Seattle Sounders FC Property Group.

The couple also announced earlier this week that they expect baby number 3.

