Romania encourages migrants to return when attacking Brexit | News

%MINIFYHTML87aafcfc015e1b6cfefd0fe898b8d0b911% %MINIFYHTML87aafcfc015e1b6cfefd0fe898b8d0b912%

Cardiff, United Kingdom – Elena M & # 39; lenga has lived in Wales since 2008.

It is here that he made his home and gave birth to his daughter. She works full time and pays her taxes.

Plus:

But the 37-year-old woman, originally from Romania, says she faced xenophobic abuse and was told: "If you're not happy here, you should go home."

%MINIFYHTML87aafcfc015e1b6cfefd0fe898b8d0b913% %MINIFYHTML87aafcfc015e1b6cfefd0fe898b8d0b914%

And that's not the worst.

"In 2014, I was pregnant with my second child," he told Al Jazeera. "I was mistreated in the hospital. I was sick and the gynecologists decided to give me some tablets, but they were incompatible with the first months of my pregnancy. My condition did not improve."

"The time came when one of the women in the hospital told me that I should consider aborting the child. Since I had a child at home who was three years old, I decided to take the medication to terminate the pregnancy."

"Besides, I suffer from a chronic condition. One of the nurses who knew my condition told me that I thought she was a prostitute. If I were British, they would never have talked to me like that. I suffered depression for years later. That one."

Maria Brock is a postdoctoral researcher at the Research Group of Central and Eastern Europe at Cardiff University and says that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has affected migrants through the legitimization of xenophobic discourse and a growing culture of resentment over the lack of economic opportunities in blaming migrants – particularly Romanians and Bulgarians.

What does this create? "People's ignorance of the experiences of others and the lack of appreciation of the contribution to the United Kingdom thanks to migrant workers," she says. "More recently, (there have been) open hostility at times."

Predi Andrei, a Romanian student at Swansea University, agrees.

"People tend to see us as thieves, & # 39; gypsies & # 39 ;, bad people, when we really want to be part of the community," he told Al Jazeera.

"Imagine having to see your children grow up on a FaceTime call? Is not easy."

The Romanians constitute the second largest group of non-nationals in the United Kingdom, after the Poles. The Office of National Statistics reports that Romanians accounted for the largest number of newcomers to the United Kingdom in 2018, while the Eurostat agency of the European Commission says that Romania has the fifth fastest declining population through the migration of all EU member countries.

They could go home because they understood that Brexit is wrong, and they believe they will be deported or expelled from Britain. Predi Andrei, Romanian student living in the United Kingdom

Since the United Kingdom is the first country to leave the EU, many of those who have moved here from EU countries feel alienated and unpleasant.

"It has affected me," Andrei said. "I felt unwanted, poorly judged, even at work (interviews), if you tell them that you are Romanian, they smile and diplomatically tell you that they will call you later on the position, and never do."

Approximately 3.4 million Romanians left their country between 2007 and 2015 to escape poverty and corruption, according to a recent UN International Migration Report.

But Marius-Constantin Budai, the Romanian labor minister, told ITV News that a million jobs awaited Romanians who wanted to return from the United Kingdom, and the Bucharest government launched a campaign to encourage workers to return.

"We want all Romanians to return home if possible." Budai said.

But none of the Romanian migrant workers we talked to were aware of the campaign.

"If migrants return home, it is not due to the economic increase, since there is no such thing," Andrei said.

"They could go home because they understood that Brexit was wrong, and they believe they will be deported or expelled from Britain."

Coming to the United Kingdom from Romania is seen as an important financial investment in the future staff. But with a political program of economic austerity and a growing hostile environment for migrants, many are beginning to question the return on their investment.

"The Romanians are worried that they will have to return home or choose a different country in which to live," concludes M & # 39; lenga.

"Brexit was one thing that I believe prompted the British people. I hope nothing bad happens, but if the worst is yet to come, I know I have the option of choosing to go home. "