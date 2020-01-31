Robert De Niro has absolutely no interest in reaching an agreement with a former employee

%MINIFYHTML6d5f9e75f9cb808ec85b6364af8e635a11% %MINIFYHTML6d5f9e75f9cb808ec85b6364af8e635a12%

The actor of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; He has been accused of gender discrimination, harassment, outstanding wages and violations of labor law by Graham Chase Robinson in his lawsuit.

Robert de NiroThe lawyer has insisted that he is not looking to reach an agreement with former employee Graham Chase Robinson.

Robinson filed a lawsuit against the film's veteran in October (2019), accusing "the Irish"Star of gender discrimination, harassment, outstanding wages and violations of labor legislation – states that his lawyer previously described as" more than absurd "

Their legal action arose weeks after De Niro and the officials of his company Canal Productions took Robinson to court for allegedly cheating them for more than $ 3 million (£ 2.5 million) and spending the money on trips and dog sitters.

And in court on Thursday, January 30, his lawyer Hillary Raimondi insisted that "he has absolutely no interest in making payments to resolve this matter."

Although Robinson, who began working for Canal Productions in 2008, had the title of vice president of production, he was supposedly still expected to wash De Niro's clothes, set his table and put up with jokes about his Viagra prescription.

"Robert De Niro is someone who has clung to old customs. He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals," says the lawsuit.

After Robinson's lawsuit, De Niro responded, alleging that he threatened to reveal personal information about the 76-year-old man if he refused to yield to his demands.

She added that she only responded after she was reported for the misconduct of the job, so she is looking for $ 6 million (£ 4.6 million) in damages.

Robinson is suing for $ 12 million (£ 9.1 million) in damages in his case.