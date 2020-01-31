Rihanna has an intense moment with this famous reality star in a viral photo

The Grammys always bring many emotions to the table, and this time the situation was no different. In addition to the awards ceremony itself, celebrities of all kinds gathered for mandatory parties, cocktails and lunches that usually accompany the awards season.

However, the biggest surprise for many turned out to be the appearance of Rihanna at the Roc Nation Brunch, especially because the interpreter of "What & # 39; s My Name,quot; limited her to going to social events to a minimum, in the middle of her dedication to development of its fashion brand and makeup companies.

Rihanna's face and Chrissy's pelle jacket … pic.twitter.com/zUCVeu5YT8 – Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) January 26, 2020

The creator of Fenty, 31, was having a good time at the brunch, and spent some time chatting with everyone who was around before she reportedly ran into him. Love and Hip Hop Star Chrissy Lampkin

The meeting between the two celebrities did not go very well, and according to a video that was taken at that time, it seems that a fight could have formed between Rihanna and Lampkin.

In the short, Rihanna and Chrissy could be seen facing each other, with the singer of "Rude Boy,quot; staring menacingly at the 48-year-old television actress while holding her arms crossed in a hostile manner.

The two exchanged a couple of words that were not heard. Even so, many viewers have the theory that Rihanna was yelling at Chrissy for something, and others said she even said, "I don't fuck with that," although the subject of their conversation remains unknown.

After the release of the online video clip, numerous theories about the mysterious conversation have appeared, and celebrity fans have been debating what was happening.

A fan had this theory: “Chrissy; Ri where is the b4 album I like Kimbella

Rihanna yes, Ight. "

Another commenter said: "Rih looking at that mole 😂😂tryna see if that mf has just moved or is stumbling."

This supporter explained: "Bihhh doesn't come here with the bullsh **; I don't want Jimmy,quot; 😹😹 "Girl! You broke up with a BILLIONAIRE,quot; !!! "

Another social media user wrote: “Chrissy: So RiRi bae, when is the album falling? Rihanna: Really? Are we going to that NOW? Man in the back: (Chrissy pooh, bad time!) "

Rihanna likes to be left alone.



