Richard Sherman at Stanford: Revising 49er college football, academic careers

Richard Sherman has more than his fiery personality.

Indelibly, the lasting image that the majority has of the 49ers cornerback is their viral explosion directed at Michael Crabtree after the 2013 NFC Championship game. That competitive spirit, exhibited in its entirety that night, is only one facet of the veteran's personality of the nine-year NFL, no, as some have mistakenly assumed, its entirety.

Sherman is one of the smartest and most independent players in the league, not that he needs anyone to answer for him. He has reached a level of success he rarely enjoyed in the NFL, even negotiating his own contract with the 49ers after finishing his season in Seattle in 2018. Of course, he has been more than willing to defend that approach on Twitter.

Here is everything you need to know about Sherman High School and Stanford careers, both on the grid and in the classroom, and how he took him to the NFL:

Richard Sherman boasted an average of 4.2

Sherman attended Dominguez High School in Compton, California, where he played as a catcher, cornerback and kicker / kicker for the Dons football team. He also ran athletics.

An excellent student, Sherman graduated in 2006 with an average of 4.2, earning salutatorian honors. According to his website, he was the first student in 20 years "qualified to attend Stanford for academic and sports merits." His 247Sports profile lists four schools that offered him scholarships, including one from UCLA.

But Sherman was determined to attend Stanford, a decision he explained by recalling a shocking recruitment visit from the then USC coach, Pete Carroll.

"I was in high school when I met him … At that time, it was one of the best experiences of my life," Sherman wrote for Sports Illustrated. "He said: & # 39; You have the perfect size to be a closed corner & # 39;". I had never heard that before: "block,quot; corner. I made "lockup2006,quot; my email address and used it until I got to college.

"I didn't end up going to the USC, because my decision was already determined to go to Stanford, and there was no way to miss the opportunity to get an education at Stanford, but I realized that there was something that separated Carroll from other trainers that recruited me. "

Carroll, of course, then trained Sherman with the Seattle Seahawks.

Richard Sherman studied communications at Stanford

Sherman earned a communications degree in June 2010, three months before playing his last season for the Cardinal. He balanced his education while playing football and winning two letters from the university team in athletics.

Richard Sherman played five seasons at Stanford

Sherman played five seasons at Stanford, from 2006 to 2010. He earned a fifth year of eligibility after he was awarded a medical red shirt in 2008. He suffered a knee injury that season, which made him lose all but the first four games. .

Richard Sherman played catcher and cornerback at Stanford

Sherman began his career at Stanford as a receiver, serving from 2006 to 2008. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches as a freshman in 2006, then led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns again in 2007. He finished with 84 receptions for 1,340 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He switched to the cornerback in the spring of his junior red-shirt season, after missing eight games in 2008. According to a 2014 article from The New York Times, coach Jim Harbaugh "pushed him to the end of the defensive depth table, a fellow under the walk-ons ".

That was part of a crack between the two, which began after Sherman injured his knee in 2008. According to a 247Sports article, Harbaugh felt Sherman quit the team after undergoing surgery and suggested that it be transferred. Sherman thought Harbaugh treated him unfairly. A probable cause of that crack was that Sherman felt that Harbaugh hindered his natural personality to fit with a team mentality first.

Sherman touched that in a 2014 interview with SI while explaining the different training methods employed by Harbaugh and Carroll:

"(Carroll) is the opposite pole of (Harbaugh) … It allows its players to be who they are within the limits of the team, as long as it doesn't harm the team, it allows the boys to be themselves." Sherman said. "If you're a loose guy and you dance in practice like me, he lets you be that guy. As long as you're in the field you do exactly what you're supposed to do."

Sherman also said that enmity with Harbaugh contributed to his outburst after the 2013 NFC Championship.

Anyway, Sherman started the 26 games at the Stanford corner, compiling 113 tackles, 23 pass breaks and six interceptions in his last two seasons. The Cardinal was 20-6 in that period, including 12-1 in 2010. Sherman was selected with the 154th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft 2011. He later became an All-Pro corner with the Seahawks. and the 49ers.