Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews: the interview, the sequels and the friendship

MIAMI – The standard for post-game interviews changed on January 19, 2014, when the then Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman made one of the most iconic plays in franchise history and proceeded to convert his pass break winner of the NFC championship in the second most notable event within a couple of minutes.

Fox's post-game interview, Erin Andrews, with Sherman not only restored the bar in terms of entertainment value for such interaction; altered careers and lives. He fortified a friendship that continues to this day, six years after Sherman proclaimed so passionately that the 49ers' wide receiver, Michael Crabtree, shouldn't prove it or talk about it, and that Sherman was the best cornerback in the NFL.

Sherman, 31, has come back to the Super Bowl, this time as the defensive leader and closed off the corner of San Francisco two years after signing with the Seattle rival in free agency. Andrews, 41, has also reached Super Bowl 54, serving as an NFL NFL reporter for the eighth consecutive season.

And yes, the two expect to see each other again on Sunday.

"I always hug her when I see her," Sherman told Andreing Sporting News, speaking at the 49ers Super Bowl hotel in Miami.

Andrews added, speaking of Sherman at his network's Super Bowl press conference: "I love him so much. I enjoy him so much as a person and I enjoy him so much as a player."

However, Andrews admitted that, no matter what happens in Super Bowl 54, she and Sherman can never recreate the magic of their interview six years ago.

Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews: the interview

With six points less than 30 seconds left, the 49ers were in the red zone, threatening to score and, with a good PAT, advance to what would have been their second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl. Field Marshal Colin Kaepernick fired a laser down the right sideline towards Crabtree. Sherman extended his arm long enough to keep the ball out of Crabtree's hands and in those of his teammate Malcolm Smith, one of the best winning moves in NFL history.

Andrews, who was assigned the task of locating Sherman immediately after the game for a television interview, had an idea of ​​what would come next.

When he approached Sherman, Andrews noticed that the corner was on depending on the way he was speaking in an interview with ESPN Sports. He also recalled that Sherman had "a lot to say,quot; about Crabtree when he met her and other members of Fox's broadcast team the day before the game.

"You know what worried me was being connected to him and holding on to him," Andrews said, "because I knew they were going to go live. And I was thinking, & # 39; Oh, shit, I can't lose you. & # 39 ; "

We can all be grateful that she has not lost it.

"It was a really great moment; it was a genuine moment," Sherman said of the interview, which immediately became the most distinguished moment of what was an instant NFC classic title game.

"This is the coolest thing I've ever seen," Andrews remembers thinking. "This has never happened to me before, and I don't know anyone who has happened this before."

"And it's better that my next question doesn't stink, because everyone is waiting to hear it. And the only question I received was," Who was talking about you? "And I really wanted a follow-up question, but they made me conclude.

That awkward end of the interview is the only thing Andrews regrets about the exchange. Literally, all other aspects of the moment were and remain positive.

Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews: the aftermath

Andrews at that time was already an established and nationally recognized reporter. Sherman, however, was a third year that he had been selected in the fifth round of the 2011 Stanford NFL Draft. Those connected to the world of football were familiar with him, especially after his second All-Pro selection in his first three seasons. But his profile, as casual viewers see it, was elevated by his passionate tirade.

Below is a look at the trends of "Richard Sherman,quot; searches on Google from the moment it was written so far. You don't have to look hard for the moment that transformed Sherman from a professional soccer player into a domestic celebrity.

Trends of search of career of Richard Sherman in Google. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6a/16/richard-sherman-trends_j4yt5yxo6ipr1agrppvyhm6nw.png?t=-123693577,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The whole country seemed captivated by the interview in the following months. The Wall Street Journal used Sherman and Andrews as a suggestion for a Halloween costume for children. Andrews said he almost convinced Snickers to run a commercial. (He would give an angry Sherman a chocolate bar, and he would be transformed back to Richard happily.) Even President Barack Obama had fun with Sherman's antics.

"Sometimes I feel disrespected by you, reporters," Obama joked in May while talking to a crowd at the White House correspondents dinner. "But that's fine. Seattle Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman is here tonight. And he gave me some excellent advice on how to handle it. (CNN Washington Chief Correspondent) Jake Tapper, never talk like that about me! I'm best president of the game! What do you think, Richard? Was it good? A little more feeling next time? "

Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews in 2016 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/19/99/sherman-andrews-012920-getty-ftrjpg_11hjknq2ntp051mbx33mafr00n.jpg?t=-218693705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews: friendship

Sherman insisted that he has grown significantly since the interview after the 2014 NFC championship game. His relationship with Andrews, strengthened at that time, has also flourished.

Sherman and Andrews told SN that this interview would connect them forever, and that it is a partnership they appreciate.

"Even before that game, I had always said that if I could go back and be an NFL player I would like to be Richard Sherman," Andrews said. "He's one of the smartest guys I've dealt with in the NFL. I love the way he plays. I love how smart he is. I just respect him a lot."

Sherman added: "She has always been great; even before that interview. We've always had a great relationship. She has grown even more since then."

Andrews has a plan if the 49ers beat the Chiefs to win the sixth Super Bowl of the franchise. It has nothing to do with what the star will ask if they ask you to interview him before the camera.

She will find Sherman in people's treasure, run to him and give him a big hug. That's how he reacted when San Francisco beat Green Bay in the NFC championship game. Sherman's mother and wife were with him. They also received hugs from Andrews.

When asked how she and Sherman would react if they win the Super Bowl for the 49ers with a pass break or an interception, Andrews smiled and shook his head.

"I don't even know if you can ever recreate it. But I will address it."