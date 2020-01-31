Home Entertainment Rev Run: & # 39; Run-DMC recorded a song with Kobe Bryant...

Rev Run: & # 39; Run-DMC recorded a song with Kobe Bryant !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rev Run of the legendary rap group, Rn-DMC has revealed that the group recorded a song with the late Kobe Bryant, but it never ended, and he doesn't know where he is.

"We met at the studio [in Los Angeles], because Kobe at that time had a relationship with Adidas, and we had that great record, & # 39; My Adidas & # 39; so we went out all night and discussed options on how to we should make the record. He liked to rap, we knew he was a good basketball player who wanted to rap with us, and we had a great night, we took pictures, "" Rev told Yahoo Entertainment. "He was excited to meet us, and we were Excited to meet you. It was beautiful to be with Kobe, and start recording an album that we never finished. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©