Rev Run: & # 39; Run-DMC recorded a song with Kobe Bryant !! & # 39;

Rev Run of the legendary rap group, Rn-DMC has revealed that the group recorded a song with the late Kobe Bryant, but it never ended, and he doesn't know where he is.

"We met at the studio [in Los Angeles], because Kobe at that time had a relationship with Adidas, and we had that great record, & # 39; My Adidas & # 39; so we went out all night and discussed options on how to we should make the record. He liked to rap, we knew he was a good basketball player who wanted to rap with us, and we had a great night, we took pictures, "" Rev told Yahoo Entertainment. "He was excited to meet us, and we were Excited to meet you. It was beautiful to be with Kobe, and start recording an album that we never finished. "

We will not receive the unpublished song soon. According to Rev Run, it hides in the archives somewhere.

"Someone asked me: & # 39; Where is Kobe's clue? & # 39;" Run said. "I don't know. We were running, doing things, and maybe it's in the archives of some studio, or a demonstration we did in our house that we were going to give them to download their voices. But someone will find it."