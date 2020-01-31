Rasheeda Frost shows her natural hair and tells fans how to take care of it

Rasheeda Frost has beautiful natural hair, and this is one of the reasons why some fans can't understand why she wears wigs all the time. The Boss Lady explained that the reason is the fact that she loves to change her appearance, and would definitely damage her natural hair if she combed and dyed it all the time.

Anyway, check out his post just to see how beautiful Rasheeda looks:

‘Lengthening my hair and #cleansingvegan with the new @camillerosenaturals Neroli Blossom Cleansing Milk that I picked up at #CVS I'm on my way to the hair up to the waist, guys, we have to keep it healthy! #teamnaturalhair #teamhealthyhair, "Rasheeda captioned his post.

Somoene praised the Chief's appearance and said: "Your hair is beautiful, why do you wear wigs because it seems you don't need any?" And a follower posted this: & # 39; Yes, I love that your things smell so good that you can find it anywhere, just not online

A follower said: ‘I love your hair Thank you for encouraging us to improve our natural hair !!! I always love you for that @rasheeda. "

Another commenter wrote: "I've been using Camille Rose in my son's hair for 2 years, it's the best." Excellent for thick natural curly hair. Good product!! 👍🏼👍🏼 ’

A fan said: Ras Rasheeda to anyone who has shaken you in the day until he knows that is your beautiful hair! You have always had long and beautiful hair. "

One of Rasheeda's fans wrote this: "Beautiful and healthy hair." People kill me thinking you can't have long, healthy hair because you wear extensions or wigs. I get the same comments from people or a surprise reaction every time I use my natural hair. "

Another Instagram installer criticized Rasheeda's natural hair: ‘Put on long, beautiful and healthy hair! Did you try the growth butter I gave you? It works miracles! "

Recently, Rasheeda celebrated Kirk Frost's birthday, and shared several beautiful photos on his social networks to mark the event.



