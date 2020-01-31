Rasheeda Frost celebrates the birthday of her beloved husband, Kirk Frost: Tiny Harris and more friends send love to the couple

Rasheeda Frost celebrates her husband Kirk Frost's birthday. She shared a lot of really great photos on her social media account, along with a message to mark this important event in their lives.

‘Happy birthday to my best friend / husband @ frost117, we have celebrated countless birthdays and every year improves and improves. I am very blessed to have you by my side and wish nothing but unconditional love and blessings to my soulmate! I love you !! Happy birthday, Baby Ras❤️ ’Rasheeda captioned its post.

Tiny Harris wrote: "I'm still strong … I love you all!" Happy Birthday @ frost117 🥳 ’

Kandi Burruss and Toya Johnson also skipped the comments to send their love to this couple and wish Kirk a happy anniversary.

A fan said: ‘Whoaaaaaaa, I love you and Mr. Frost together … great photos! You make everything look good, I hope to stop by your store again … and restaurant soon! Happy healthy birthday, 2 KF God bless you with many more years! "

Someone else is also happy to see that this couple is doing great these days: "I'm glad they survived the storms!" Most people simply give up and give up! A great example for all of us! God bless you, both are beautiful people. "

Another follower praised Rasheeda and said: "I like that bag and you are a beautiful and intelligent boss. I really admire you, God continues to bless you."

Another commenter said: ras @rasheeda very good photo. Happy birthday to your husband. And thanks for showing your incredibly beautiful feet that I love so much. "

In other news, a few days ago, both Rasheeda and her husband shared messages on their social media accounts after the tragedy that took place the other day and killed Kobe Bryant, her daughter and seven other people also in a helicopter. . accident.



