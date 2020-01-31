Rangers & # 39; Alfredo Morelos: Scotland police arrest a man for allegedly manipulating a car | Soccer news







Scotland police arrested and accused a man of an alleged peace violation in relation to the manipulation of Alfredo Morelos's car.

It was reported that Morelos discovered someone under his Lamborghini sports car when he returned to his vehicle Tuesday night.

A statement from the Scottish Police said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with an alleged peace violation in connection with the incident.

"A report will be sent to the Attorney General."

Speaking after the Rangers' 2-0 victory against Ross County on Wednesday night, Chief Steven Gerrard praised the Colombian international for keeping his mind at work.

"I didn't have a chance to talk to Alfredo, since they only let me know a couple of hours before the start," Gerrard said.

"But now they tell me it's a police investigation, so we'll support it and there's not much I can say about the incident. The good thing is that Alfredo is fine."

"It's a very unfortunate situation and it doesn't happen every day, but it's fine because that's right, quite quiet."

"He handled the situation extremely well, probably better than he would have done."