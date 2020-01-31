Ralph Fiennes in talks to play Evil Miss Trunchbull in & # 39; Matilda & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa3873fd16f7b686b7824c8b26dfdcd1411% %MINIFYHTMLa3873fd16f7b686b7824c8b26dfdcd1412%

Wenn

While the villain of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; is linked to the gender role in the film adaptation of & # 39; Matilda the Musical & # 39 ;, it is said that Emma Stone is ready to play Miss Honey.

Up News Info –

Ralph Fiennes It is reported that he is in negotiations to play the sinister director Agatha Trunchbull in the next film version of "Matilda the musical".

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the actor, who remarkably played the Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort in the hit movies, is being taken advantage of to play a version of the character that doubles the genre, in the film directed by Matthew Warchus.

Although Fiennes has not yet starred in a musical, he showed his vocal abilities in the film "Bernard and Doris", in which he sang a duet with Susan Sarandon from Peggy lee"I love the way you're breaking my heart."

%MINIFYHTMLa3873fd16f7b686b7824c8b26dfdcd1413% %MINIFYHTMLa3873fd16f7b686b7824c8b26dfdcd1414%

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Warchus and his collaborators are looking for "La La LandOscar-winning actress Emma Stone to play Miss Honey, the good-hearted teacher who becomes Matilda's mentor. Casting directors also announced a search two weeks ago to find a young man, no taller than four feet and three inches, to play the lead role.

"Matilda the Musical" debuted in 2010 before reaching the West End of London the following year. It was transferred to Broadway in 2013 and operated for four years, before closing in 2017.

The film, which follows the story of a young bookworm prodigy abused by his ignorant parents and the abusive director of the school, will be a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Netflix, and will receive a limited release in the United Kingdom before reaching the worldwide transmission service

The novel previously became a movie in 1996, starring Mara wilson as the main character, with appearances of Danny DeVito, Rea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz Y Pam Ferris.