Preview of the match – Liverpool vs So & # 39; ton

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Liverpool vs Southampton.

Team news

Liverpool He expects Divock Origi to appear after being forced against West Ham with mid-week cramps, while Adam Lallana has also recovered from a recent virus.

However, Sadio Mane, James Milner (both hamstrings) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) are still marginalized by an injury.

Southampton Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Stuart Armstrong will be absent for two or three weeks due to an injury, and that the new Kyle Walker-Peters loan is also not in the team after his move to Tottenham.

Yan Valery and Jannick Vestergaard are back in training after the injury and are available for selection.

How to follow

Follow the game on our dedicated live blog, while the highlights will also be posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15 p.m.

Opta statistics

Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Southampton, scoring 13 goals and conceding only two in this race.

Southampton has won three of its last 30 away games against Liverpool (D10 L17) and has not won in five (D2 L3) since winning 1-0 in September 2013.

Liverpool have won their last 19 home games in the Premier League; Only Manchester City has had a longer race in the competition (20 between March 2011 and March 2012). In fact, in the history of the highest category, only four teams have won more than 20 consecutive games in the local league, with Liverpool maintaining the absolute record (21 between January and December 1972).

Southampton has won just four of its 40 Premier League away games at Merseyside against Everton and Liverpool (D11 L25), without winning any of its last 11 visits (D4 L7).

In addition to being undefeated in 52 home games in the Premier League, Liverpool have scored in each of their last 27 at Anfield in the competition. The last time they scored the most followed was in the highest category between May 1967 and February 1969 (38 games).

Southampton has won 65% of its Premier League points this season away from home (20/31): in the history of the competition, only Crystal Palace in 1997-98 (67%) has won a bigger turnout in a total season.

Southampton have won their last four away matches of the Premier League: only once in the history of the league, the Saints won five straight on the road, between April and August 2011 between League One and the Championship.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been directly involved in six goals in five Premier League appearances against Southampton (5 goals, 1 assist), scoring three goals in two games at Anfield.

Southampton's top scorer this season, Danny Ings scored in the defeat of the 1-2 Saints against Liverpool in August. Only two players scored at home and away from home in the same Premier League season against Liverpool who had previously played for the Reds in the competition: Dean Saunders in 1992-93 and Jonjo Shelvey in 2013-14.

No player has scored more home goals in the Premier League this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (10). He is the second player to reach double figures at Anfield in three consecutive Premier League seasons, after Robbie Fowler (1994-95 to 1996-97)

Charlie's prediction

The Liverpool machine simply rolls. I thought they looked a little nervous against the Wolves, but they got through again and then approached West Ham with minimal stress. The graft and determination are there and a break is just around the corner. They won't worry about the FA Cup scenario and have some free time. Southampton has been awesome. Ralph Hasenhuttl is brilliant: I didn't see the need to get rid of him or think he was under pressure in his position. He has been brave and has the energy back in Southampton. He has Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond and Shane Long, all playing well for him. I think he can go back five for the Liverpool game, who can blame him? The saints are dangerous, but when Liverpool joins the teams, they don't leave you alone and it's the wide men who do that to you. There is also no relief in the midfield. I can't see this machine faltering. I'm very impressed

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: No Mane, no problem?

Sadio Mane is a doubt for Liverpool's clash with Southampton, but 93.7 percent of Super 6 players are supporting Liverpool to score two or more, independently. What score do you like? Play Super 6 for free.