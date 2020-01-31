Preview of the match – Leicester vs Chelsea

%MINIFYHTML76f40edb36bcd7adbeed5a54dadb559911% %MINIFYHTML76f40edb36bcd7adbeed5a54dadb559912%

Team news, key statistics and ways to follow before Leicester vs Chelsea on Saturday (12.30 p.m.)

Team news

Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy will return to the initial lineup for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at King Power Stadium.

After suffering a buttock injury in the 4-1 victory at home last week over West Ham, Vardy started on the bench for defeat on the return of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday at Aston Villa, in which he entered as a 56-minute substitute. Since then he has trained without harmful effects.

Brendan Rodgers enters the game without Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (disease).

Highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League

Tammy Abraham faces a late aptitude test for Chelsea.

The England striker limped off the 2-2 draw of the Chelsea league with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, then lost the FA Cup victory at Hull, but trained on Friday and could still be in a position to present himself.

Tammy Abraham could return from an injury

How to follow

Follow the game on our dedicated live blog, with highlights posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5:15 p.m.

Opta statistics

Leicester City is undefeated in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D3), their best streak since a five-game losing streak between April 1999 and February 2001.

Chelsea have won five of their last seven away matches in the Premier League against Leicester (D1 L1), with their only defeat in this race during the Leicester title winning season in December 2015.

No team has won more away matches in the Premier League against Leicester at King Power Stadium than Chelsea (4, level with Liverpool and Spurs).

The home team has not won any of the last six Premier League games between Leicester and Chelsea (D3 L3), with the last home win in October 2016 when Chelsea won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester has lost two of his last three home games in the Premier League, although they did win 4-1 against West Ham last time. The Fox had lost only one of their previous 15 at King Power Stadium (W11 D3).

From his first six league games out this season, Chelsea won 15 of the 18 possible points (W5 D0 L1), scoring 18 goals in this race. In their last six on the road, they have won 7/18 points (W2 D1 L3), while scoring only seven goals.

This will be the twelfth consecutive day of the Chelsea Premier League that begins on the fourth day, the longest race in that position since Spurs started 23 consecutive games in fourth place between December 2005 and May 2006, finishing the fifth season after of losing 1-2 to West Ham on the last day. .

Brendan Rodgers of Leicester has faced Chelsea 13 times in his managerial career; No side has faced more. However, he does not win in his 13 meetings with the Blues (D7 L6), he only loses more often against Manchester United (9).

Harvey Barnes de Leicester has scored in consecutive Premier League games, having scored in only two of his first 39 appearances in the competition. He has never scored in three consecutive league games within the first four levels of English football.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has a record 100% from the penalty point for the Blues in the Premier League, scoring four out of four. Since the beginning of last season, 27% of their touches in the opposition box have been penalties (4 of 15).

The highlights of Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

Charlie's prediction

Chelsea is up and down. Is Michy Batshuayi a replacement for Tammy Abraham? No. Could you do a short-term job? Possibly. He is not a liaison player, but he is more a penal player and Abraham has more than that. But they have limited options before the deadline. Some of the young players have faded a bit.

Leicester will have had a lot of them during the holiday period. They were strong favorites against Aston Villa and could not reach the final. Brendan Rodgers won't like to lose the cup draws, since he didn't have any of that with the Celtic.

Jamie Vardy came in and James Maddison played well, but they don't have the right balance. There is a vulnerability in the back of Leicester and they will question themselves. They have more than enough for the first four, but both will be more than happy with one point of this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)