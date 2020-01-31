Premier League transfers: breakdown of expenses after the deadline | Soccer news







How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the winter window? Crunch the numbers …

Premier League clubs spent around £ 233 million on 30 permanent signings during the January transfer window, but how much did your team spend?

Total spending was £ 86 million more than last winter's total and produced a net expense of £ 188 million after teams recovered around £ 45 million in player sales.

Manchester United made the most expensive acquisition during the window, with Bruno Fernandes costing £ 67.7m from Sporting Lisbon.

The signings of Tottenham Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso were the next most expensive offers at £ 27 million each from PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis, respectively, and the latter made their loan movement permanent.

West Ham disbursed £ 25 million for Hull Jarrod Bowen forward, Sheffield United spent £ 22 million on Genk Berge Sander midfielder and Wolves took Olympiakos Daniel Podence's end for £ 16.9 million.

Twelve other players signed for Premier League clubs with rates of £ 10m or less.

EXPENDITURE

Manchester United topped the spending table with its Fernandes hit of £ 67.7 million, followed by Tottenham (£ 54 million), West Ham (£ 26 million), Sheffield United (£ 23 million), Wolves (£ 17.9 million) and Aston Villa (£ 10.9 million).

Liverpool (£ 7.3m), Burnley (£ 7m), Watford (£ 6.8m), Brighton (£ 5m), Norwich (£ 3.4m) and Everton (£ 1m) were more wasteful, while the other eight clubs did not spend a cent.

Analysis: Jose's Spurs taking shape

Nick Wright of Sky Sports …

Manchester United made the biggest signing of the window, but neither side was busier than Tottenham. José Mourinho always demanded investments by inheriting a team that languishes in the lower half of the Premier League, and President Daniel Levy did not disappoint him.

The Spurs made up for Christian Eriksen's departure by signing Gedson Fernandes of Benfica and completing the permanent signing of Lo Celso del Real Betis, and also strengthened his attack with his agreement to bring Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

They were unable to recruit a new forward to replace the injured Harry Kane since his interest in Olivier Giroud, Willian Jose and Krzysztof Piatek was reduced to nothing. An agreement discussed by Gareth Bale did not materialize either.

But Mourinho will be encouraged by the support of the club in the market. You will also be sure that there will be more of the same in the summer as you continue to shape this side of the Spurs in your image.

SELLING

Tottenham recovered the most cash from player sales during the window after receiving a reduced rate of £ 16.9 million from Inter Milan for Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires this summer.

The wolves charged 15 million pounds for selling the Ivan Cavaleiro end to Fulham. while Burnley (£ 4 million), Liverpool (£ 3 million), Aston Villa (£ 2.7 million), Watford (£ 1.8 million) and Manchester United (£ 1.5 million) replenished small sums of sales .

Analysis: few January sales

Nick Wright of Sky Sports …

The January transfer window is a difficult time to buy, but this window has served as a reminder that it is an even more complicated time to sell.

During the month, the only Premier League teams that accumulated significant sums in player sales were Spurs and Wolves, who won £ 17m and £ 15m from the sales of Christian Eriksen and Ivan Cavaleiro, respectively. Next on the list was Burnley, who won £ 4 million for Nahki Wells' departure to Bristol City. It seems that there was little demand for the best Premier League talents in this window.

NET EXPENSES

Manchester United tops the list of net expenses with £ 66.2 million, having recovered £ 1.5 million for Ashley Young, bound for Inter Milan, to marginally mitigate her successful signing.

Despite recovering cash from the sale of Eriksen, Tottenham still recorded a net expense of £ 37.1 million, followed by West Ham (£ 29 million), Sheffield United (£ 23 million) and Villa (£ 8.2 million), who had headed The spending table last summer with an amazing outlay of over £ 100 million.

TOTAL TRANSFERS

In terms of combined signatures and total departures, the Wolves were busier with 19 transactions during the month, mainly by sending 12 borrowed players.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth failed to make a permanent or temporary signature, while Arsenal lent two and Liverpool signed two permanently.

You can search each player signed and sold during the January window using the interactive tables below. Touch the headings or use the search bar to sort and filter the results.

Signed players

Sold players