Portraits of Brexit Day: United Kingdom celebrates and cries leaving the U.S.

After three years of uncertainty, political acrimony and fractured opinions in a nation that was divided as never before, Brexit finally arrives Friday night.

At 11 pm. – Midnight in Brussels – Britain will say goodbye to the European Union, officially leaving the block after 47 years of membership and embarking on a new solo trip. While the time has been highly anticipated during the years since the country's referendum in 2016, little will change immediately when the countdown ends.

The commemorations so far have been remarkably moderate. Even the official government celebrations, a return of victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised to see Britain's withdrawal from the "do or die,quot; European Union, were silenced. British flags lined the square in front of Parliament and the shopping center that led to Buckingham Palace, and a light show was planned outside Mr. Johnson's official residence on Downing Street, a side street that is closed to the public.

Elsewhere, those who supported staying in the European Union organized protests and others wore mourning clothes to show their pain at the end of Britain's membership.