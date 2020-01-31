Portraits of Brexit Day: United Kingdom celebrates and cries leaving the U.S.

After three years of uncertainty, political acrimony and fractured opinions in a nation that was divided as never before, Brexit finally arrives Friday night.
At 11 pm. – Midnight in Brussels – Britain will say goodbye to the European Union, officially leaving the block after 47 years of membership and embarking on a new solo trip. While the time has been highly anticipated during the years since the country's referendum in 2016, little will change immediately when the countdown ends.
The commemorations so far have been remarkably moderate. Even the official government celebrations, a return of victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised to see Britain's withdrawal from the "do or die,quot; European Union, were silenced. British flags lined the square in front of Parliament and the shopping center that led to Buckingham Palace, and a light show was planned outside Mr. Johnson's official residence on Downing Street, a side street that is closed to the public.
Elsewhere, those who supported staying in the European Union organized protests and others wore mourning clothes to show their pain at the end of Britain's membership.
Although little will be different for the British who wake up on Saturday morning, the beginning of a transition period of 11 months, while Brussels and London negotiate the terms of their new relationship, the moment is enormously symbolic.
Flags were hung along The Mall, the ceremonial avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace in London, as part of the silent celebrations of the government.
News teams from all over the world descended on Parliament Square.
Brexit supporters in Parliament Square.
On the other side of the Thames, from the Houses of Parliament, a postcard seller displayed the English and British flags.
Pro-European protesters gathered in front of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
It is likely that Gibraltar, the British territory at the southern tip of Spain, is a point of discussion in the upcoming negotiations.
A mural in Brussels near buildings of the European Union.
Jonathan Bullock, holding the flag, and Jake Pugh, members of the Brexit Party who represented Britain in the European Parliament, demonstrated their departure from Brussels.
Members of the protest group Border Communities against Brexit met on the border between Ireland, which remains a member nation of the European Union, and Northern Ireland, a part of the United Kingdom.
Grand Place, the ornate square in the heart of Brussels, was illuminated in the colors of the British flag on Thursday night.