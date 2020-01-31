Porsha Williams shows her dance moves on Dish Nation and fans are here for that: watch the video

Porsha Williams shared a video with herself on Dish Nation. She is showing her dance moves and has amazed fans in the comments.

You can remember that only the fact that Porsha made many of his fans happy when he posted an ad on his social media account is revealed. He also wanted to clarify some things with his followers.

People have been asking him for a long time if Eva Marcille took his place in Dish Nation, and this problem has finally been cleared up. Porsha is still in Dish, as you can also see in the video below.

‘Say what I'm doing at work #DancingDiva #SWD #DrillTeam #DecaturwhereItsGreater @dishnation," Porsha captioned his post.

A follower said: "Hahaha LOVE IT girl,quot; Save that energy! "And someone else posted this:" Let me discover that Porsha was online and so horny step 😍❤️ ’

Another follower said this: ‘Ms. Porsha, why do you act like that in Dish like that lol you put me in? "And someone else said:" Yoooo! You look like Thelma Evans doing his thang in the day. "

One of Porsha's followers posted this: ‘I just received my life. I already live for you, and know that you resent it!

Someone else said: ‘@ porsha4real – Porsha !! Girl, you took Dish Nation to the HBCU halftime show! I was watching TV like Yassss! "

One commenter wrote: "Omg, you are giving Thelma of the good times."

Porsha also made sure to announce its pages and shared a post just before Valentine's Day:

‘Valentine's Day is just around the corner ❤️ You all deserve to be spoiled! The perfect gift for this holiday is my sheets @PamperedByPorsha! These sheets are SO soft and affordable. Also, they have those deep pockets for the most amazing fit! 🚨And now we have #FREATHPING. Order yours today! ⚡️Only at PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.com⚡️ Tag your boo below if you want to get a set for Valentine's Day! "Porsha wrote.

Ad

Fans praised their products once again and said they would definitely order more.



Post views:

0 0