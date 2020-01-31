Pompeo says the United States backs Ukraine against Russian aggression

%MINIFYHTML473c8de6b9f084ed9d1b354c5c574d8011% %MINIFYHTML473c8de6b9f084ed9d1b354c5c574d8012%

Ukrainian officials are eager for Zelensky to visit Trump in the Oval Office and for the US president to publicly and firmly affirm his support for Ukraine. Ukrainian officials are angry that the Americans have granted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov two visits with Trump at the White House, most recently in December.

In response to a question on Friday, Pompeo said that Zelensky's visit to the White House did not depend on the type of investigation Trump had sought.

The trip to Ukraine is complicated for Pompeo, who arrived here Thursday night after a stop in London, and plans to travel to three other nations that became independent from Moscow later.

%MINIFYHTML473c8de6b9f084ed9d1b354c5c574d8013% %MINIFYHTML473c8de6b9f084ed9d1b354c5c574d8014%

Pompeo has been persecuted for acute questions about his role in the Ukraine affair and, more recently, an acid comment he reportedly made about Ukraine in a conversation on January 24 with a reporter from the National Public Radio. The reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, a veteran national security correspondent, said that after she asked about Ukraine, Pompeo yelled at him in a protest full of obscenities and asked him to place Ukraine on an unmarked map that his assistants took out. . She added that, using the "word f,quot;, she asked, "Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?"

Pompeo issued an extraordinary statement the next day that denounced the media as "deranged,quot; and prohibited NPR from joining the group of journalists on their current trip. His actions have been widely criticized by press freedom advocates and foreign policy experts.

Pompeo allowed Trump's actions on Ukraine by ordering the withdrawal of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the respected ambassador to Ukraine, last April. Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and his associates with Ukraine's business ties had been pressuring the president for the expulsion of the ambassador, who had been an anti-corruption defender.

In May, after Ms. Yovanovitch returned to Washington, Mr. Pompeo asked a former ambassador to Ukraine and veteran diplomat, William B. Taylor Jr., to be head of mission until a new ambassador was appointed . Mr. Taylor, along with Ms. Yovanovitch and other diplomats, challenged the administration's orders not to testify in the political trial investigation; Taylor talked about how he gradually discovered Trump's plans in Ukraine during the summer, which critics of the administration say undermined US support for Ukraine by retaining aid.