Pompeo promises US support to Ukraine in the middle of a political trial | Ukraine news

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underlined Washington's support for Ukraine on Friday during a visit to Kiev, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the United States to play a more important role in resolving the conflict with the separatists backed by Russia.

Pompeo's visit to the Ukrainian capital on Friday came when both countries sought to soften relations shaken by the political trial of President Donald Trump.

"Today, I am here with a clear message: The United States sees that the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity is brave. Our commitment to support it is not going to give up," Pompeo told a news conference after Zelenskyy met. .

"The United States understands that Ukraine is an important country," Pompeo said, in a clear reference to reports that he had told an American journalist that Americans did not care about the country.

Ukraine took center stage in a domestic battle in Washington, DC, last year when Trump faced accusations of withholding military aid to push Kiev to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden. The president of the United States has denied acting wrong.

Trump temporarily froze nearly $ 400 million in U.S. security assistance. UU. Shortly before speaking with Zelenskyy in a July phone call, which caused accusations by Democrats that he had misused US foreign policy. UU.

In the call, Trump asked Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. Help was finally released.

Visit & # 39; very significant & # 39;

Pompeo is the highest-ranking US official who travels to Ukraine since the political trial began. His visit comes when Trump's impeachment trial was scheduled for a climactic vote on Friday or Saturday that will likely lead to Trump's acquittal.

Ukraine has Washington for diplomatic support and military aid to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware while fighting Russian-backed fighters in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Zelenskyy, who has taken a series of steps to resolve the conflict since he came to power last year, said he wanted Washington to get more involved.

"I expressed the hope that the United States will participate more actively in the peace process in eastern Ukraine," he said, asking the United States to appoint a special representative in the conflict.

Pompeo said the United States had provided more than one billion dollars in security assistance to Kiev since the beginning of 2017, adding: "We will maintain financial support for the security of Ukraine."

Analysts say Pompeo's visit is "very important,quot; for Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy is using an old rhetoric from the former president that is aggressively anti-Russian, while at the same time trying to move towards a commitment to Russia to resolve the international conflict in eastern Ukraine." Valentin Yakushik, professor of political science at the Academy of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla, told Al Jazeera.

"Ukraine needs peace and the United States can provide a new efficient effort for a peaceful solution … and Ukraine can do a lot for American democracy," Yakushik added.