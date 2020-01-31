Photos of the luxury house Atlanta housewife Nene bought the son of & # 39; Deadbeat & # 39 ;!

In December, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Nene Leakes bought his son, Bryson Bryant, a new home. The luxurious house was a birthday present for his son, who has just turned 30.

But Bryson's baby mom, Symone Davis, is furious about the purchase.

As soon as word spread that Bryson had a new home, Symone reacted in the comments section of a shared news article about his elaborate birthday gift on Instagram.

"They'd better leave me alone. This is NOT Brice's house. This is Linnethia's house. They'd better read between the lines. Yes, Brice is my baby, but stop congratulating the shit that doesn't belong." Did you notice that Nene or Brice published it hahaha? It came from Brentt's history. Stay tuned for the 2020 stories. "

In the past, Symone accused Bryson of being a dead man and a suspected drug user. Look:

Well, we have some pictures of the interior of Bryson's house, and it looks amazing: