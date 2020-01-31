PETA says its Colin Kaepernick-inspired Super Bowl ad was rejected by Fox

A lot of PETA bark, but no Fox bite.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) made another attempt to make noise in the Super Bowl on Sunday through an announcement; This time, the group's rejected commercial presented strong allusions to Colin Kaepernick and the protests of other NFL players against police brutality and injustice.

"Positively recognized by Kaepernick himself, this project pays tribute to all movements that remind us to open our hearts and our minds and reject all forms of injustice, including sexism, ability, racism, ageism, homophobia and Specism ", reads on the PETA website.

According to TMZ, the commercial, which features kneeling anthropomorphic animals as a nod to the protests of Kaepernick and other players, adequately conveyed what PETA was looking for, and the NFL pressured Fox to reject the announcement.

After sending the announcement for review in December, Fox has been silent in the commercial since then. According to TMZ, PETA has also requested that the announcement be transmitted in local markets, but has not received a response from the network. Ultimately, it depends on the network which commercials are transmitted during the game, so the NFL could have something to say about the situation, but not the last.

This is not the first time that PETA fails to make the waves during Super Bowl Sunday. In recent years, much more aggressive and aggressive commercials have not been issued, generally focused on sex and veganism.