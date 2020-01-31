People feel "ripped off" after Jake Paul and AnEsonGib finish the boxing match with the TKO of the first round

After winning the British content creator, the American YouTuber and musician make fun of a possible fight with KSI as they enter a heated exchange in the ring.

Up News Info –

Jake paul Y AnEsonGibThe first professional boxing fight ended faster than anyone could have thought. The American YouTuber easily defeated the creator of British content during the fight on Thursday, January 30.

Jake finished the fight in the first round with a TKO. He dominated the fight from the beginning, dropping AnEsonGib three times with his jab alone, as AnEsonGib lost his balance due to his unique squatting stance.

After a third fall, the referee suspended the fight and finished it at 2:18. He gave Jake the first victory in his professional debut, while AnEsonGib fell to 0-1.

"That was on," Jake boasted after his victory. "I caught the error of boxing. I put the job and I'm in love with this sport. My power, my speed eliminated it in the first round."

KSIwho defeated Jake's brother Logan paul In a boxing match last December, I was in the crowd and seemed impressed by Jake's victory. He later entered the ring and exchanged some words with Jake that were so intense that they almost became physical.

Jake made it clear that he wants to fight KSI then, saying: "KSI is next." He wanted to avenge his brother, and added: "I didn't have to win by two points … You had to beat my brother by a decision." He also mocked his possible next opponent, "Let's make it happen."

<br />

After Thursday's boxing match, the audience turned to Twitter to express their surprise at how quickly it ended. "So I check 15 different links to see the fight between Jake Paul and gib just to see that it ends in 1 round? I feel ripped off and I didn't even spend money," one user expressed disappointment.

Another reacted similarly: "Gib vs. Jake Paul ended up so fast that I saw him illegally and I still feel cheated." Someone else reacted: "After paying $ 19.99 for the DAZN membership for the fight Jake Paul vs. Gib and realized he had just been ripped off."

A fourth user imagined the reaction of people after watching the game with a video of a young man throwing his television. "This was not fair. Gibs O button was stuck and Jake Paul took advantage," said another, referring to a game stick.