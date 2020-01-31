Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, is emerging as a TikTok star

%MINIFYHTMLe666b8e7838f14164618c886c941cf9111% %MINIFYHTMLe666b8e7838f14164618c886c941cf9112%

Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes has a brother named Jackson and has become a celebrity in his own right.

Jackson Mahomes has drawn attention during the Chiefs Super Bowl race while continuing to shoot TikTok videos during the games. The star marshal's brother is verified on TikTok, a social media video streaming platform, and currently has more than 3.4 million likes in his videos.

Mahomes shared several videos during the Chiefs' victory over the Titans in the AFC Championship, including one with Brother Patrick.

Jackson Mahomes, 19, is the younger brother and clearly gets along with Patrick's girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. The two are often seen together in videos shared online. Jackson was also a star athlete at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Although while Patrick starred in football, Jackson played basketball.

"Sometimes it's hard because everyone asks for something," Mahomes told East Texas Sports Network about living with his name. "You must act better and be respectful. Your name is out there. Everyone knows who you are and what your family is."

Jackson Mahomes said that one of the hardest parts of growing up with Patrick is some of the teasing he would receive during his basketball games. He told ETSN chants of "You're not Patrick!" Sometimes it exploded during their basketball games.

Mahomes' videos have been extracted from TikTok and have also been shared on Twitter, which has caught his attention. Mahomes videos generally consist of him dancing, participating in viral trends on the social media platform.

He has gained so much attention for his videos that there is even a supportive bet on how many he will raise during the Super Bowl.

Mahomes even joked that his brother has the "talent,quot; in the family while he has the "movements."

As they grew up, the Mahomes brothers were not very close. Jackson told ETSN that they have approached since Patrick went to college at Texas Tech, adding: "It is not so annoying now that it has grown a little." Jackson Mahomes is not Patrick's only brother. The two have a sister, Mia, who is 8 years old.

"I am proud of football, but the family is part of it, I am much more proud and that is something I definitely do not have enough," Mahomes' mother, Randi, told Oklahoma News 4.

If the Chiefs end up winning Super Bowl 54, Jackson Mahomes is likely to celebrate on TikTok.