Patrick Mahomes' best moments with the Chiefs, as told by his teammates: "It's one after another,quot;

MIAMI – The legend of Patrick Mahomes continues to grow with each amazing play made by the Chief Marshal of the Chiefs. The more he does to defy logic, the less other bosses are surprised.

Sunday's Super Bowl 54 showdown against the 49ers is not the last big game in the rise of the most dynamic NFL player. For Mahomes teammates, it's just the next one, very similar to the first.

Mahomes and receiver DeMarcus Robinson have connected in several dazzling long pass plays. But it was something that is not football that highlights Robinson. It happened before training camp in July, when Mahomes was training with some catchers that included Robinson, Gehrig Dieter and Travis Kelce in the Turks and Caico Islands.

Robinson remembers how relentless Mahomes was in a night ping pong game.

"I thought we had an MVP for the first time I saw it, just dating him," Robinson said. "When I played against Gehrig, it was so competitive that the ball was going so fast that I knew I couldn't." Don't compete with him, nobody could have done it. I wanted to win so much, it was amazing. I saw that laser focus.

Whatever he has done as the Chiefs quarterback, on and off the field, Mahomes has done so with the intention of winning games and winning over his teammates. Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka saw the immediate good vibes of the rest of the Chiefs shortly after he was selected at No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"Once you caught the boy in the building, everyone knew it. It was only a matter of time before he had to develop and feel really comfortable on the offense," Kafka said. "No one knew how fast or how fast it would happen for him. He worked so hard on his rookie season to prepare for success."

For the fast receiver n. 1, Tyreek HIll, his initial moment was just before Mahomes' rookie season in 2017.

"I knew he was special in his first training camp, even when he wasn't going to play," said HIll. "The pitches I was making, those passes without looking, it was as if this guy was going to be tough when he got there."

Mahomes' blind side pass guard, left tackle Eric Fisher, experienced that sensation from 0 to 60 on the last day of 2017. Mahomes, making his first start to a Alex Smith at rest, turned things on in Cold in a roadside rivalry game.

“I didn't know anything about Patrick Mahomes when he came to the league. It was quite clear immediately that the child was natural, "said Fisher." Seeing him play in that final game in Denver, the way he came out and led the offense on the pitch was quite impressive, and the rest was history. "

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one interception in that game, but he mocked his future brilliance by completing a 51-yard strike on the field to Demetrius Harris: the first end of his professional career. Appropriately, it came in third place. That seems like an eon ago now, since such moves are very frequent.

"There are many moments to think about," said Fisher, "every time you see the ball coming out of your hand, it seems that the best moments are still happening." It is one after another. He's making crazy and tremendous plays every week. "

Boss runner Damien Williams, who joined the team in the offseason of 2018, recalled how, at the beginning of the camp prior to the Mahomes MVP, there was a time that required a blind faith that sold him in Mahomes.

"He said: & # 39; Close your eyes and run, and the ball will be in your hands & # 39;" Williams said. "So I trusted him, and as he said, there was the ball, thrown directly into my hands."

Fast forward to the Chiefs' need for a great return against the Texans in the AFC 2020 division round. There was Williams, running, extending his hands and catching a touchdown.

A second close for Williams arrived in Week 4 of 2018: Mahomes' second game in Denver. He recalled how Mahomes avoided a sack of Von Miller, placed the ball in his left hand and converted an unlikely conversion on Hill's third attempt on Monday night's return that brought his magic to a national stage.

"That's the play everyone talks about," said Williams, "where everyone else saw what we did."

The Chiefs' fullback, Anthony Sherman, has also received the magic of Mahomes several times. He is more surprised at how Mahomes brings high quality in such a high quantity, with nothing fortunate about the residue of the design.

“He works on all his releases. It's not like he goes out and says, "Let's try this," Sherman said. "It's not a play for me, it's the consistency it does, completing those difficult passes in closed windows, that's really something special."

By popular request on this beautiful Sunday morning as I prepare for the church, here is Patrick Mahomes for Anthony Sherman for 6. Good design to get it alone in front of an LB, and great work of Sherman carrying it. But that pitch is simply dumb, pitches even before Sherman has passed the LB. pic.twitter.com/nxUQmo8Wem – Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) July 14, 2019

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman is one of the last Chiefs skill players to be invited to Mahomes' big party. He literally caught up with all the fun in a hurry.

"It was a training camp and he came out and hit me on a 60-yard pass, all in the air, while I was in the race," Hardman said. "For him to do that, he knew there was no play." that's always dead with him. "

Something else I noticed today: Mahomes and Mecole Hardman missed a deep pass at the beginning of the practice. Mahomes waited for Hardman and walked with him until the next exercise talking about things. After that, they looked totally synchronized. pic.twitter.com/Pqhh6WXhRY – TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) August 4, 2019

"That was my time to wake up," Hardman said. "I always need to keep running for him."