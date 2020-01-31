Pastor Troy doubles in Lil Nas X's comments and Applebee's comments: "I'm not homophobic,quot;

Pastor Troy made noise earlier this week in what many called a homophobic diatribe towards Lil Nas X after his great victory in the Grammy.

While Lil Nas X didn't seem too upset about Pastor Troy's comments, Troy recently attended the Morning Hustle Show to further explain what he meant by his comments on social media.

While his opinions about music and homosexuality do not seem to give way, Pastor Troy said he is not homophobic and has taken pictures with gay fans.

However, he made some surprising comments in a slightly intense exchange with the presenters of the program when asked if his son was going to talk to him, to which he replied: "I order my son to grow up to be a man," said Pastor Troy, "My son will be a straight black man."

The hosts explain to Troy that his son's sexuality is something he cannot control, but Pastor Troy seemed firm in his beliefs. You can see the clip below:

You can see Pastor Troy's original diatribe and Lil Nas X's answer here.

