Oprah Winfrey talks about the violent reaction of & # 39; American Dirt & # 39;

Oprah Winfrey talks about the violent reaction of 'American Dirt'

Bradley Lamb
Oprah Winfrey faces a violent reaction following the announcement of her most recent addition to the book club, American Dirt, and has addressed the controversy in an attempt to calm the outraged by her choice.

In a video posted Monday on the Instagram page of Winfrey's reading club, he addressed the violent reaction.

"It is clear that we need to have a different kind of conversation about American Dirt, and we appreciate the thoughts and opinions of everyone in our community," the video captioned.

