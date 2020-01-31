Oprah Winfrey talks about the violent reaction of & # 39; American Dirt & # 39;

Oprah Winfrey faces a violent reaction following the announcement of her most recent addition to the book club, American Dirt, and has addressed the controversy in an attempt to calm the outraged by her choice.

In a video posted Monday on the Instagram page of Winfrey's reading club, he addressed the violent reaction.

"It is clear that we need to have a different kind of conversation about American Dirt, and we appreciate the thoughts and opinions of everyone in our community," the video captioned.

"It moved me deeply, it captivated me from the first prayer and I could hardly wait to share it with all of you," he said. "Now, it has become clear to me from the spilling of, say, very passionate opinions that this selection has touched an emotional fiber and created the need for a deeper and more substantive discussion."

American Dirt tells the story of a young owner of a Mexican bookstore who was forced to flee her city to go to the US. UU. After her journalist husband was killed by the local drug cartel, but critics have described the book as stereotypical and offensive. And let's face it, there is already enough negative propaganda that portrays the Latino community in a bad way, thanks to the Trump administration.

Oprah is having a rough 2020 so far. She was first criticized for being part of the recently released Sundance documentary, On The Record, which hears Russell Simmons recount his alleged attacks. She was later criticized for moving away from her.