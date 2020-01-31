Omari Hardwick, livid while Troll suggests that he is gay for kissing 50 Cent

%MINIFYHTMLd03e2ab5d058efbd9ad3a1cf8de5d35211% %MINIFYHTMLd03e2ab5d058efbd9ad3a1cf8de5d35212%

The cartoonist of James & # 39; Ghost & # 39; St. Patrick shows his support for his co-star of & # 39; Power & # 39 ;, who just got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, by posting a photo of him planting a kiss on Fif's head.

Omari Hardwick Do not take a joke lightly about your sexuality. The 46-year-old actor lashed out at an Instagram user and his follower, who suggested he might be gay after posting a picture of him kissing. 50 cents.

Omari, who plays James "Ghost" St. Patrick in Starz & # 39; s "Power", he was paying homage to Fif with his publication on Thursday, January 30, when the rapper received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the photo, Omari planted a kiss on Fif's head.

He also wrote in the caption: "Because you made me PROUD today. & Scene * I know Grandma B smiled hard. My brother Jackson 5 did it!"

But a follower took a step forward while reading beyond the lines and jokingly suggested that Omari could be gay by being affectionate with his co-star and the co-creator of "Power." "He and the smh tank," said the user under the photo.

Apparently offended by the comment, Omari lashed out at the troll, "I should bust you in your damn nose. Close the F. Stop talking." He added later, "and you asked me to follow you back. B *** h a ** humans. Please, fade away."

Another joined to troll the actor by bending the two actors, "baeeeee." Someone else agreed with the first user, writing: "I mean he is kissing an adult man as if he were his wife. Suspicious."

Some others have come in defense of Omari, with a comment: "People are so uncomfortable with affectionate men. It's really pathetic." Another applauded the troll, "They know he doesn't mind biting! He has put people to bed to talk about his wife, leave that man alone please, we need more work from him‼"

"Why would a straight man not be offended if he is mentioned as gay?" Read another comment. "This world really wants a man's man to really agree with being called gay. They are not women! At present, women make or want heterosexual men too soft. Strange."

Others suggested that Omari was just channeling his Ghost character with his angry response.