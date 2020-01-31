Olly Murphy pointing to the glory of grade one with itchy feet | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7e715372f4412d6dc504d29020a5295311% %MINIFYHTML7e715372f4412d6dc504d29020a5295312%





Spicy feet – set for Sandown

Olly Murphy hopes to culminate her recent major career with the first Grade One victory of her fledgling career when Itchy Feet runs in the Betway Novice Hunt Scilly Isles in Sandown.

Murphy was about to break his duck at the highest level at the Cheltenham Festival last year when Thomas Darby, Itchy Feet and Brewin & # 39; upastorm approached.

After a slow start to the season, when Itchy Feet was defeated by obstacles in Kempton, Murphy has come to life with 15 winners in January at an attack rate close to 40 percent.

Itchy Feet shifted his attention to the biggest obstacles in Leicester just after Christmas, and came to victory by 26 long.

"He is in great shape (and) jumped very well in Leicester, which was a good presentation," Murphy said.

"Obviously, this is a massive step in the grade. However, it was a rookie obstacle from Grade One, so if you can translate that form into fences, then you should run a great race."

"He handled the soft ground in Cheltenham well, (but) I just hope he doesn't hold on too much. I think he has been crying for a step forward on the trip and we are eager to run it."

"We enjoyed a good week and it would be wonderful to complete it with a first grade one."

Willie Mullins' mare, Laurina, is the best valued in Saturday's race. A well-defeated room when he liked Champion Hurdle last year is on a recovery mission after breaking a blood vessel the last time.

Assistant coach Patrick Mullins said: "We've been very happy with her since Christmas.

"Obviously she bled that day, and we hope it won't happen again, but until you run them you'll never really know.

"He seems to be in very good shape, and he has won at Sandown before."

"I just hope he runs a good race and comes home safe and sound. Hopefully we can re-route it."

Paul Nicholls introduces Grand Sancy, who in two attempts by fences to date has run in a grade one and a grade two, and was not dishonored.

Coach assistant Harry Derham said: "He has run two really good races on fences, and has jumped both times. Last time, it seemed he wanted two and a half miles, so that's where we are going."

"It's another grade one and it will be a competitive race. It's a solid horse like a rock that is a good jumper, so with your fingers crossed it goes well."

"He just surprised us when he won his good obstacle races, he did it by staying, and the last time it seemed he could never strike a blow because they were so fast, so two and a half miles, we like to think, it would suit him."

Good Boy Bobby could not give weight to Mr. Fisher in Cheltenham last time, but the winner has scored again in a qualified company since then.

"We think a lot about him," coach Nigel Twiston-Davies said.

"Hopefully he can go and win. The form is excellent and he is a lovely horse."

Betway Contenders Hurdle has been a kind of benefit race for Nicky Henderson in recent years, with Binocular (twice) and Buveur D & # 39; Air (three times) monopolizing it.

This year's Seven Barrows opportunity is Call Me Lord, but Nicholls will face him with Quel Destin, who finished fourth in the Triumph Hurdle last season.

Derham said: "It's very difficult for horses like him, where you wait a year before chasing. I think juveniles sometimes overvalue themselves for what they achieve."

"He was only five years old, which gave the most weight last time (in the Relkeel), and that makes it difficult. He is a tough and tough horse, and I am sure he will run a good race."

"The lovely thing about this horse is that it is very genuine, extremely friendly, and that it will work out well. It will be a difficult horse to get through, and Sandown in the mud could adapt to it."

In the £ 100,000 Betway Heroes Handicap Hurdle, the Evan Williams Bold Plan, the Ask Dillon trained by Fergal O & # 39; Brien, the Golan Fortune of Phil Middleton and the Ask Ben of Graeme McPherson are featured in the bets, along with Big Shark by Philip Hobbs.