Offset says LA. Detention was a case of mistaken identity

Offset was recently arrested by police at a Los Angeles shopping center after officers received a call about a suspect in possession of a weapon.

The video of his arrest was captured by a fan and posted online, but according to the rapper himself, everything was a big mistake.

The cops told TMZ that the person believed to be in possession of a firearm fled the scene. In the video obtained by TSR, Offset, who is seen wearing a yellow jersey, can be pushed against a wall and stopped by an officer. When the officer spouses him, he demands to know why he is arrested.

But Offset spoke with TMZ where he said he fully understood that "they did what they had to do." He also jumped into the comments section of the DJ Akademiks Instagram page to explain that everything was a big misunderstanding

"No, I'm out of the drained person confuses us," he wrote.