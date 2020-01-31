Offset says LA. Detention was a case of mistaken identity

Offset was recently arrested by police at a Los Angeles shopping center after officers received a call about a suspect in possession of a weapon.

The video of his arrest was captured by a fan and posted online, but according to the rapper himself, everything was a big mistake.

The cops told TMZ that the person believed to be in possession of a firearm fled the scene. In the video obtained by TSR, Offset, who is seen wearing a yellow jersey, can be pushed against a wall and stopped by an officer. When the officer spouses him, he demands to know why he is arrested.

