Offset hits the man after Cardi B is soaked with champagne at the Strip Club

WENN / Avalon

The Migos star goes crazy after his wife gets wet due to a man spraying champagne on her, and punches the man until security stops him.

Make up for He is a protective husband and will not let anyone disturb his wife. The rapper threw punches at the Miami Booby Trap On The River strip club on Friday, January 31, after a man sprinkled champagne Cardi B.

According to TMZ, the couple was having a lot of fun at the club when the hitter "Bodak Yellow" got wet and she wasn't excited about that. Knowing this, the rapper "Ric Flair Drip" was enraged and started looking for the guy. Once he saw it, the 28-year-old star began throwing punches as seen in a video obtained by the site.

Eyewitnesses say Offset kept hitting the guy until security stopped him. the Migos Star and his wife reportedly left the club immediately after that and it is unclear whether a police report was made about the incident.

Before the violent altercation, Offset and Cardi seemed to be in a good mood. The couple performed at David Grutman's LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach as part of the pre-Super Bowl celebration on Thursday night, before heading to Booby Trap. In the club, the Bronx woman danced over her husband and he rained on her.

Offset recently had almost problems with the law when he was arrested Wednesday at The Grove Mall in the Fairfax area. He and the members of his entourage were arrested for the report of a man with a gun in the mall.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Georgia native was seen confronting an officer who handcuffed him. He was angry yelling at the policeman, insisting he didn't resist the arrest, but demanded to know what he did wrong.

He and his entourage were taken to a police station for further interrogations, but then he was released without charges. When he left the police station, he said that everything was a great misunderstanding and said: "It's okay. We fixed it, it's nothing. It wasn't me. He was the wrong man (sic) …

Two other men claimed responsibility for the weapons and were arrested, one of them reserved for carrying a concealed firearm and the other for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.