Odion Ighalo: Manchester United signs forward on loan | Soccer news

Odion Ighalo has joined Manchester United on loan

Manchester United delayed the day of the deadline to sign Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

The agreement for the 30-year-old, who previously played in the Premier League in Watford between 2014 and 2017, does not include a purchase option.

Ighalo will fly to the United Kingdom from China, where he has played for the past three years, over the weekend.

Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

He scored 16 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford before leaving for China and will provide short-term coverage for England's international injured Marcus Rashford.

Earlier on Friday, United ended its interest in Bournemouth striker Joshua King after an offer of £ 20 million was rejected.

Speaking about the arrival of Ighalo, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Odion is an experienced player. He will come and give us the option of a different type of central forward for the short period that stays with us."

"A great and very professional boy will make the most of his time here."

Ighalo first moved to the Chinese Super League team Changchun Yatai, before joining Shanghai Shenhua in February 2019.

Ighalo returns to the Premier League after three years in China

The striker finished as top scorer in the African Cup of Nations qualifying for Nigeria with seven goals, before scoring five in the tournament last summer.

Tottenham made his own late attempt to secure a loan agreement for Ighalo on the day of the deadline.

Inter Milan also wanted to sign Ighalo, when his search for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud failed, but the Nigerian was determined to return to English football with United.

After home game against Wolves on Saturday, still alive Sky sports, United has a 16-day gap before playing against Chelsea in their next Premier League match.

United had Bruno Fernandes make his first window signing in January on Thursday for an initial fee of around £ 46.6 million to Sporting Lisboa, with possible supplements that bring the general agreement to £ 68 million.

Analysis: Manchester United supports Ole

Sky Sports News & # 39; James Cooper:

"Manchester United will play Wolves on Saturday. Ighalo will not participate in that game. He will not even be in Manchester. But then Manchester United will have a two-week break before his next game."

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wanted a striker, said he wanted a goal option. Manchester United has backed him. They have spoken with a very big raid."

Analysis: Man United takes a calculated bet on Ighalo

Sky Sports Ron Walker:

In the midst of some disbelief that a player who left England as a Watford forward out of shape more than three years ago has apparently been designated as the replacement of Marcus Rashford while recovering from an injury, there is some logic behind bringing A man who was also wanted by Inter Milan and Tottenham during the January window.

Odion Ighalo knows the Premier League, has scored goals in the top category and comes to Old Trafford in good shape. It has the kind of pace change that will adapt well to the football style that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to play.

1:14 Odion Ighalo is a surprise to Man Utd, says Jaap Stam, with former United defender excited about the new arrival at Old Trafford Odion Ighalo is a surprise to Man Utd, says Jaap Stam, with former United defender excited about the new arrival at Old Trafford

He has fast feet, he will not find too many defenders to overcome him in the first five yards, and with United eager to play with a fast three forward, he certainly fits that bill more closely than Romelu Lukaku, whose transfer last summer since then been questioned about the club's lack of depth in the attack.

The Nigerian is certainly not of the caliber of many of United's advanced signings even in recent years, but after a run of 14 goals during his only top-notch season on Vicarage Road, he was linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe in much more bright terms

During that 2015/16 season, the first Hornets in the Premier League, Ighalo and Troy Deeney were the main men in Watford, and scored 15 and 13 goals respectively, while no one else scored more than two. Ighalo was not particularly clinical in front of the goal during that campaign, although he ended up with a 13.8 percent shot conversion rate, similar to Raúl Jiménez this season, and only three less than Anthony Martial.

1:34 Former Man Utd striker Mark Hughes says Odion Ighalo offers a physical presence that United lacked Former Man Utd striker Mark Hughes says Odion Ighalo offers a physical presence that United lacked

But the following season, he struggled with the form and became a growing feeling that he had been discovered; He achieved only one goal in 14 starts before moving to China in January 2017, already wearing a shadow of his former self.

Since then, he has found his way back to form, winning 46 times in 70 games in the Chinese Super League in three years, but the quality of domestic competition from the Far East is not close to that of the Premier League.

The fact that he can demonstrate an effective gap for United does not seem certain, but the 30-year-old has some positive signs on his part. And even if everything falls, you must return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the season anyway, with little to lose for Solskjaer or the player himself.